Patriots rumors: New England target veteran player to fill WR spot after failed Calvin Ridley pitch

The New England Patriots have been focused on adding offensive weapons at the wide receiver position. The organization was aggressive in its pursuit of wide receiver Calvin Ridley and offered him a contract. However, Ridley decided to sign a four-year contract with the Tennessee Titans instead.

New England's search for a wide receiver isn't over, though. Pro Football Network's Adam Caplan reported Wednesday that the Patriots are looking to trade for a veteran receiver.

"New England has gotten little production out of the wide receiver position for years (especially drafted players)," Caplan reported. "And they’re looking to add at least one impact player at the position this offseason."

New England's wide receiver room consists of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osbourn, who signed with the team last week, and second-year player DeMario "Pop" Douglas.

The wide receiver position has been a struggle for the team for the last few seasons. However, the inconsistency at the quarterback position could also have something to do with that.

Wide receiver trade targets for the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots' pursuit of a wide receiver may have them looking at some of the biggest trade targets this offseason. Two wide receivers have a high probability of being traded this offseason: Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins and San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk.

The Bengals recently placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, which prompted the wide receiver to request a trade. The 25-year-old explosive playmaker would make a big impact on New England's offense.

Higgins has had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his four-year career, and he did that while playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase. As the No. 1 receiver in a better offense, Tee Higgins could surpass his personal best numbers.

Brandon Aiyuk will enter the final season of his contract in 2024 and is looking for a lucrative contract extension. The San Francisco 49ers likely won't be able to pay Aiyuk what he is looking for, and rumors have swirled over the last few days about a possible trade for the wide receiver.

Aiyuk's situation is similar to that of Tee Higgins, where he has been an impactful player while still sharing the spotlight with other offensive stars. Aiyuk could be a much-needed weapon in the New England Patriots offense if they can convince the 49ers to part ways this offseason.