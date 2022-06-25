"This is about power and the war on women" - Patriots star reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade verdict 

New England Patriots star Damien Harris has offered his view on the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling. In a move that has angered millions, with the rule now overturned, some states in the US will completely outlaw or severely restrict a woman's right to have an abortion.

It is thought that not all states will adopt this as the ruling allows each state to decide on their own abortion rules. Per cnbc.com, nearly half the states across the US will completely forbid a woman's ability to have an abortion.

Damien Harris, a running back for the New England Patriots, took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Harris wrote:

"This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times."

Damien Harris @DHx34 This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times. This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times.

Harris wasn't the only NFL player who condemned the ruling, with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also taking to Twitter.

Kyler Murray @K1 No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women. No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women.

Since 1973, the Roe ruling has allowed women to have abortions while in the first two trimesters of their pregnancies in the US. That will now change for the majority of states.

It is a monumental ruling for the United States and one that has been met with widespread condemnation. It will change millions of women's lives.

Patriots aiming for improvement this season

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

New England had a decent enough season with Mac Jones at the helm. While it wasn't as good as Tom Brady's years, New England again made it to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback.

Jones, in his first season, finished with 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions per Pro Football Reference. New England also had a rather solid 10-7 record as well.

Making the playoffs in your first year is a great achievement for Jones, but the team was swept aside by Josh Allen and the Bills in the Wildcard Round, 47-17.

It is hoped that Bill Belichick will loosen the reigns on Jones and allow him to pass the ball more frequently as, last season, New England was a heavy run-first offense.

With the Miami Dolphins strengthening with the additions of Tyreek Hill and Cedric Wilson, Buffalo adding Von Miller to an already stacked roster, and the Jets expected to be better than last year, New England could find it difficult to make it back to the postseason.

But with a coach as good as Belichick, New England will always be a threat and with Jones thought to improve in his second year, they could be a surprise packet this upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far