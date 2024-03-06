Patriots star speaks out on Mac Jones’ future in comparison to Baker Mayfield

Mac Jones and Baker Mayfield started their NFL careers in vastly different circumstances. Mayfield was charged with resurrecting a Browns team from their lowest point while Jones attempted to fill Tom Brady's shoes. However, Matthew Judon believes Jones could take an arc similar to Mayfield's career turnaround, he simply just needs to get in "rhythm."

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Football, the star made his case, using a 45-7 win in 2021 over the Cleveland Browns as evidence:

"[00:00:33] As we all know, when Mac was comfortable and he had a good system, he produced and put up numbers. And when you saying 45 to 7, Mac Jones led that team. So we know he can do it.

"You know he can do what he does. He has to find his confidence, and his stride, and get a rhythm. And it's going to be difficult. It is the fourth O.C in four years. [00:00:59]"

He continued, claiming that's what happened with Baker Mayfield:

Matthew Judon: "[00:01:01] Just try to hit a rhythm. That's what they were talking about with Baker. Now we talking about him being one of the first people off the board... in free agency. [00:01:01]" [0.0]

Of course, many would call that an oversimplification of his journey from the Browns to the Panthers, then the Rams and finally the Buccaneers. In changing from the Browns to the Buccaneers, Mayfield received a new coaching staff, an all-new roster, and also inherited the job of replacing Tom Brady.

Exploring Mac Jones and Baker Mayfield's attempts to replace Tom Brady

Mac Jones at Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

That said, both Brady replacements put in an impressive turnaround in their first years of attempting to replace No. 12. In Mac Jones' rookie year, he took the Patriots to the playoffs with a 10-7 record. Mayfield, meanwhile, managed to get the team to the divisional round of the playoffs on the heels of the team's first winning record since 2021.

It is clear what happened to Mac Jones following his first-year breakout. Following his rookie pop, he saw a nose dive to 6-8. He fell even further in 2023, going 2-9. Will the same happen to Baker Mayfield, or will one of the NFL's faces of rugged determination and belief turn the comparison even further on its head?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.