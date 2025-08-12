Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson draws comparisons from Tom Brady's speedy ex-teammates

Last year, TreVeyon Henderson won the national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The New England Patriots acquired the running back in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Henderson is looking forward to his debut campaign with the team.Fans got the chance to watch Henderson in action early during their preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The running back put up 12 receiving yards for three catches while rushing for 18 yards in a single carry. The Patriots secured a 48-18 victory over the Commanders.This confidence has boosted the coaching staff's confidence in TreVeyon Henderson. According to Patriots reporter Doug Kyed, offensive coordinator and Tom Brady's ex-teammate, Josh McDaniels, had high praise for the rookie's speed and agility.&quot;We've had some really good players with skillsets that are somewhat like his- maybe nobody quite as fast,&quot; McDaniels said as per Kyed's tweet. &quot;(Shane) Vereen was probably the fastest- him and Danny Woodhead were fast, but TreVeyon's fast fast.&quot;Doug Kyed @DougKyedLINKPatriots OC Josh McDaniels on TreVeyon Henderson: &quot;We’ve had some really good players with skillsets that are somewhat like his — maybe nobody quite as fast. (Shane) Vereen was probably the fastest — him and Danny Woodhead were fast, but TreVeyon’s fast fast.&quot;McDaniels is not the only one who thinks Henderson will be a threat on the field. Linebackers coach Zak Kuhr also had glowing remarks for the running back.&quot;He's at times a matchup nightmare against what they call a combo skill, the big skill, which is the linebackers and the safeties, because he can run some pretty good routes as a running back, but he's explosive,&quot; Kuhr said as per Yahoo Sports. &quot;It's a tough down when you go against him isolated, one on one.&quot;During his four-season stint with the Buckeyes, TreVeyon Henderson played in 47 total games. He tallied a total of 3,761 yards and 42 TDs rushing, along with six receiving touchdowns to his name.TreVeyon Henderson opens up about his mindset ahead of NFL debut with the PatriotsDuring a press conference last Saturday, TreVeyon Henderson opened up about his mindset ahead of his league debut this year. He also highlighted the reason why he tried his best to remain consistent throughout the offseason.&quot;God calls me to work as heartestly as for him, and not to please men,&quot; Henderson said. &quot;And so I just try to come in with that mindset. You know, being in the NFL, being a young guy second round draft pick, it's a lot of pressure ... And sometimes its hard, you know, with all that pressure being on you. But you know the biggest thing is that I try to keep my eyes on the Lord. No matter what happens, I can come out here and give it everything I got ... I know God loves me ... And that just motivates me ...&quot;The Patriots kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. It is scheduled to be played on September 7 at 1:00 pm ET.