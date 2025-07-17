Paul Finebaum rejects comparisons between Arch Manning and stars like Joe Burrow, Johnny Manziel

Paul Finebaum isn’t buying the comparisons. Whether it's to Joe Burrow’s meteoric rise or Johnny Manziel’s media circus, the longtime ESPN analyst believes Arch Manning exists in his own category.

Ad

Appearing at the SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Finebaum joined colleague Cole Cubelic to unpack the whirlwind surrounding the Texas quarterback. The moment was striking: a third-string QB with just two college starts commanding more attention than many seasoned stars.

According to Finebaum, that attention has no modern precedent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"People want to grab onto other players," Finebaum said. "Joe Burrow's not an example. Joe Burrow wasn't anybody, really, when he came here in 2019.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Other players have matriculated, even Jayden Daniels. There is no really modern day comparison, I don't think, and I've seen a few of these. People in New York, people in LA, they know Arch, they don't know very much else."

NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Manning, the nephew of NFL icons Peyton and Eli, enters this season as one of the most recognizable faces in college football. However, he has just thrown 60 passes in his collegiate career.

Ad

Paul Finebaum distinguishes Arch Manning and Johnny Manziel situations

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Johnny Manziel’s 2013 SEC Media Days appearance often gets cited as the gold standard of quarterback hype. However, Paul Finebaum sees a clear distinction. Manziel, after all, entered that summer as a Heisman winner and college football’s most electrifying playmaker.

Ad

"(Johnny) Manziel might have been bigger in the sense that he came here after getting kicked out of the Manning camp," Finebaum said on Wednesday.

"You remember it, there was hardly anything quite like it. I mean, Arch, everybody's having fun with. Manziel nobody knew whether he was going to even be eligible with all the controversy swirling around him. Manziel actually handled it fairly well."

Ad

Arch Manning’s limited action has shown promise. He gained 583 passing yards, four touchdowns and two picks. But those numbers don’t justify the media frenzy.

"I'm not sure how they get these opinions, I've only played what, two games," Manning said on Wednesday. "It's nice of them to say, but it doesn't mean anything. Talk is cheap, I gotta go prove it."

Despite his inexperience, Manning is viewed by some analysts, including Finebaum, as the most promising quarterback prospect since Tim Tebow. He’s already the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.