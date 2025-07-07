"Pay the man right now": Bills fans react as James Cook makes his first appearance in NFL top 100

James Cook just cracked the NFL’s prestigious Top 100 list for the first time, and NFL fans have some interesting reactions. The fourth-year running back landed at No. 89 on the 2025 list. The list is voted on by fellow players.

He is coming off a breakout 2024 season. Cook collected over 1,000 rushing yards, averaged nearly five yards per carry and found the end zone 18 times. He also added over 250 yards through the air.

Fans immediately connected Cook's ranking to his ongoing contract dispute with Buffalo.

One fan wrote, "There are not 89 players better than Jimbo, and there's not one player better than Allen."

"Pay the man right now‼️Need the Cook-Allen duo for years to come," a fan said.

Another fan added, "Bills will profit from this post but won't pay this man, smh."

More fans reacted to the news.

"Jimbo is the offensive threat the Bills need to have a balanced running game," one fan posted.

"Still too high. He's a heck of a player," one fan commented.

"MVP of the Bills offense," a fan wrote.

James Cook's consistent production and versatility have made him an integral part of Buffalo’s attack, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed around the league. During the Top 100 reveal, Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. described Cook as “a workhorse for that team.”

But despite the praise and the numbers, Cook still doesn’t have a long-term deal.

ESPN ranking adds fuel to James Cook contract standoff

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

James Cook is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is set to earn just over $5 million. While his camp reportedly wants an extension that reflects his top-tier production, the Bills have shown little urgency to lock him in, partly because of the leverage they hold.

As a fourth-year player, Cook must remain active for at least six games to gain vested veteran status, a key factor if he hopes to hit free agency with unrestricted access in 2026. Holding out deep into the season would delay that eligibility and potentially backfire.

This week’s ESPN ranking only adds to Cook’s growing resume, placing him as the No. 8 running back in the league. Scouts and executives described him as “dangerous,” “explosive” and a natural fit in Buffalo’s spread-style offense.

But Jeremy Fowler is in wait-and-see mode as per A to Z Sports. He is pointing out that at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Cook has not yet navigated a full 300-rush workload in a season. Questions about durability persist, even as his per-touch productivity still has an elite feel.

With the Bills scheduled to open the season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7, James Cook will have a national stage to reinforce his value.

