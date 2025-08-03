  • home icon
  "Pay us in green floppy d**dos" - Antonio Brown takes aim at Caitlin Clark with NSFW joke amid sex toy controversy in WNBA

"Pay us in green floppy d**dos" - Antonio Brown takes aim at Caitlin Clark with NSFW joke amid sex toy controversy in WNBA

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 03, 2025 22:06 GMT
&quot;Pay us in green floppy d**dos&quot; - Antonio Brown takes aim at Caitlin Clark with NSFW joke amid sex toy controversy in WNBA
"Pay us in green floppy d**dos" - Antonio Brown takes aim at Caitlin Clark with NSFW joke amid sex toy controversy in WNBA

Antonio Brown has issued a tweet as the WNBA is facing a troubling trend.

During the Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries game on Tuesday in College Park, Georgia, a bright green sex toy was hurled onto the court in the final minute. Just days later, another sex toy landed under the basket during the Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky matchup, halting play in the third quarter.

Posting on X on Saturday, Brown aimed at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark with an NSFW joke amid sex toy controversy in the WNBA.

He photoshopped a slogan on Clark's t-shirt. It read:

"Pay us in green floppy d**dos."
Antonio Brown's tweet was a mock post, in parallel to the WNBA’s “Pay Us What You Owe Us” movement.

At the 2025 All-Star Game, every player from Team Caitlin Clark and Team Napheesa Collier wore black warm-up shirts with the bold message: “Pay Us What You Owe Us.” It was a direct response to the failed CBA negotiations two days earlier. Over 40 players met with league officials and left frustrated by what they called a “wasted opportunity.”

The WNBA is growing fast. In 2024, the league signed an 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights deal. It is also seeing record crowds at games, along with a 500% surge in merchandise sales. The league is also expanding to cities like Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia, with each new team paying a $250 million fee.

Despite all this success, players say they still get only a small share of the money.

The average WNBA salary is about $102,000, while NBA players earn around $13 million on average.

The lowest WNBA salary is about $66,000, compared to the NBA minimum of about $1.27 million.

WNBA players get about 9.3% of the league’s revenue, but NBA players get about 50%.

The WNBA team salary cap is around $1.5 million, while the NBA’s is much higher at $136 million.

Caitlin Clark earns just $78,000/year, despite driving record viewership and merch sales.

Thus, WNBA players are demanding fair revenue sharing, higher pay, better benefits and a more flexible salary cap to build stronger teams.

The current player agreement ends on October 31. If no new deal is reached, the 2026 season could be in jeopardy.

Antonio Brown is currently not in the USA

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is currently living in the United Arab Emirates.

Brown fled the country shortly after a May 17 incident in Miami, where he was charged with attempted second-degree murder involving a firearm. The alleged altercation happened outside a celebrity boxing event. Brown was seen chasing a man with a pistol and firing two shots.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he had already left the U.S.

Antonio Brown is currently involved in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, owing creditors over $3.5 million.

