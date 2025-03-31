Paying Micah Parsons $200,000,000 could tank Cowboys prospects, NFL analyst claims

Micah Parsons is coming off a notably productive four-year stretch to kick off his NFL career. The pass rusher has logged at least 12 sacks each season. As the countdown on his contract continues, the anxiety about what comes next has increased.

Jerry Jones appears to be taking the scenic route on Parsons and for good reason, according to NFL analyst Bart Scott's comments on Monday's edition of "Get Up." While it might have been better to pay him earlier, Scott suggested that the price is not something to rush into.

"Now, when you see what's happening, TJ Watt's going to get done as well. Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby they're potentially looking at four years, $200 million or close to that, with Micah Parsons," Scott said (08:57). "That can't be sustainable because you can't build the rest of your team around when you have everybody making the top dollar at the pivotal position."

According to Spotrac, Maxx Crosby is playing on a $106 million deal while Myles Garrett is on a $160 million contract. Parsons could make $200 million based on Bart's estimation, which is a high price tag.

However, the choices are simple: Dallas can pay Parsons $50 million per season, trade him or burn a few years of franchise tags and hope his production decreases enough to talk him into taking less. No option allows both Parsons and the Cowboys to win.

Micah Parsons' teammates' paydays coming back to bite Cowboys pass rusher

Micah Parsons at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons' contract was set to expire after Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, so the pressure was on Jerry Jones to get the two stars squared away first.

However, with Parsons being forced to wait as the team spent on the quarterback and wide receiver, it also left the team with fewer resources to give to the pass rusher.

According to Over the Cap, the Dallas Cowboys have roughly $35 million left in space, which would be far less than the $50 million per season that Bart Scott suggested was possible.

It falls on the Cowboys to make some financial gymnastics to get the cap number down so they can pay Parsons. However, the team essentially will have little to no money for any other moves. The NFL draft will also soak up some capital.

Dallas appears to have backed its way into a corner with Parsons. Will Jones find a way out of the situation?

