'Peed in a bottle while calling a touchdown' - Fox's Joe Buck makes bizarre admission from early broadcasting days

Many think it's easy to sit in a booth like Joe Buck and get paid to commentate on football games. But being a sports broadcaster isn't as straightforward as it sounds.

Longtime sports broadcaster Joe Buck appeared on the "Smartless" podcast with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. During the interview, Joe Buck confessed something gross from his early days in the booth:

"I have peed in a bottle while calling an NFL touchdown. I was peeing in a trash can and they handed me like a little water bottle....[It] was like a 'Mission Impossible', Tom Cruise thing to get to the bathroom in the stadium, and the half wouldn't end. And I couldn't get there and I was just pounding water and I was crying. Water was trying to get out of [my system]...We came back from the break, and I was peeing, and the action started and I called the touchdown while urine wascoming out of me."

Now don't think Joe Buck is just some animal who takes a bathroom break wherever he pleases. Announcers and broadcasters can't just leave in the middle of a play to use the restroom.

There are a few small windows in the booth during commercial breaks, but you have to be back in less than three minutes. In Joe Buck's case, he got the urge to relieve himself in the middle of a drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Joe Buck brought up his embarrassing act while giving critical advice to young broadcasters and college students interested in being play-by-play announcers.

"If there's stage fright in your life, don't even apply. because you have a minute and a half to go to the bathroom and there's running involved."

Joe Buck isn't referring to stage fright in front of a camera, either.

