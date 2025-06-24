  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Peeing in a cup by my bed”: Brandon Aiyuk reveals painful rehab while ripping 49ers trade rumors

“Peeing in a cup by my bed”: Brandon Aiyuk reveals painful rehab while ripping 49ers trade rumors

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jun 24, 2025 23:08 GMT
&ldquo;Peeing in a cup by my bed&rdquo;: Brandon Aiyuk reveals painful rehab while ripping 49ers trade rumors [Source: Imagn]
“Peeing in a cup by my bed”: Brandon Aiyuk reveals painful rehab while ripping 49ers trade rumors [Source: Imagn]

Brandon Aiyuk's season was marked by uncertainty surrounding his future with the San Francisco 49ers, even after a season-ending injury. In October 2024, the wide receiver suffered a torn ACL and MCL during his team's 28-18 loss to Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl LVIII rematch.

Before he took the field with the NFC West franchise, Aiyuk was mentioned as a potential trade chip for his team, but he ended up signing a four-year, $120 million deal.

On Monday, the wideout revisited his trade saga with a YouTube post, recalling that the 49ers were talking about moving him while he was unable to walk due to his injuries.

"They was talking bout trading me while I was off percocets /muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed! Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me 🤣💀," he wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Credit: YT/Sticktalk11
Credit: YT/Sticktalk11

Brandon Aiyuk recorded 25 receptions for 374 yards and no touchdowns in seven games last season. For his career, he's recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.

With Deebo Samuel out, he's expected to have a bigger role while helping Ricky Pearsall and other young wide receivers improve their games.

49ers GM showers Brandon Aiyuk with high praise

After the turmoil the 2024 season was for the San Francisco 49ers, they are seemingly ready to move on and try to challenge for a Super Bowl again. General manager John Lynch has high expectations for Brandon Aiyuk as he takes on a bigger role.

“Brandon’s doing a tremendous job coming back," Lynch said on The Pat McAfee Show, via NinersNation. "These guys that are incredibly skilled athletes, they tend to heal a lot faster. It’s kind of incredible how well he’s healing, and he’s putting in the work. We’re proud of Brandon, and we’re looking forward to him being part of this team moving forward.
"We made a big investment in him. We’re proud to have him part of our franchise, and looking for big things from him. And we’re gonna let him get right before we get him back on that field. But he’s an important part of this team.”

After going on two deep playoff runs in 2022 and 2023, the 49ers posted a 6-11 record last season. They will return to the field on Sept. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications