“Peeing in a cup by my bed”: Brandon Aiyuk reveals painful rehab while ripping 49ers trade rumors

Brandon Aiyuk's season was marked by uncertainty surrounding his future with the San Francisco 49ers, even after a season-ending injury. In October 2024, the wide receiver suffered a torn ACL and MCL during his team's 28-18 loss to Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl LVIII rematch.

Before he took the field with the NFC West franchise, Aiyuk was mentioned as a potential trade chip for his team, but he ended up signing a four-year, $120 million deal.

On Monday, the wideout revisited his trade saga with a YouTube post, recalling that the 49ers were talking about moving him while he was unable to walk due to his injuries.

"They was talking bout trading me while I was off percocets /muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed! Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me 🤣💀," he wrote.

Brandon Aiyuk recorded 25 receptions for 374 yards and no touchdowns in seven games last season. For his career, he's recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.

With Deebo Samuel out, he's expected to have a bigger role while helping Ricky Pearsall and other young wide receivers improve their games.

49ers GM showers Brandon Aiyuk with high praise

After the turmoil the 2024 season was for the San Francisco 49ers, they are seemingly ready to move on and try to challenge for a Super Bowl again. General manager John Lynch has high expectations for Brandon Aiyuk as he takes on a bigger role.

“Brandon’s doing a tremendous job coming back," Lynch said on The Pat McAfee Show, via NinersNation. "These guys that are incredibly skilled athletes, they tend to heal a lot faster. It’s kind of incredible how well he’s healing, and he’s putting in the work. We’re proud of Brandon, and we’re looking forward to him being part of this team moving forward.

"We made a big investment in him. We’re proud to have him part of our franchise, and looking for big things from him. And we’re gonna let him get right before we get him back on that field. But he’s an important part of this team.”

After going on two deep playoff runs in 2022 and 2023, the 49ers posted a 6-11 record last season. They will return to the field on Sept. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

