“It was insane” - Bills OL Dion Dawkins sets record straight on viral Josh Allen tattoo rumor

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 15, 2025 19:38 GMT
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has set the record straight regarding the rumors that he got a tattoo of superstar QB Josh Allen this offseason.

As discussed in the video, there was a rumor being spread this offseason that Dawkins celebrated the performance of Allen winning the MVP last season by getting a tattoo of the QB.

However, in a video that was released on the social media platform X by NFL analyst Matthew Bové, Dawkins made clear that he did not get the tattoo of Allen.

"It was insane. It's been going all over the internet... No, I did not get my quarterback tattooed on me. I am not getting my quarterback tattooed on me. Do you know how weird he [Josh Allen] would feel around me if I got my quarterbacks tattoo on my body. That is so weird. I would never make my quarterback that uncomfortable." Dawkins stated.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Over the past seven NFL seasons, Allen and Dawkins have formed one of the best QB-OL duos in the entire league and have become great friends off the field during that time as well.

Dawkins was originally drafted in the second round, No. 63 overall by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft while Allen was picked a year later in the first round, No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Although anything is possible in the NFL, it looks likely that Allen and Dawkins will remain teammates for the forseable future, as both players are signed to the Bills for the next couple seasons (Dawkins - through 2027 season, Allen - through 2030 season).

Will the Buffalo Bills finally make the Super Bowl in 2025?

The Bills are expected to remain as one of the best teams in the NFL. The team has arguably the best player in the world in Josh Allen, a great offensive line, one of the best head coaches in Sean McDermott, and a drastically improved defensive unit as well.

The Bills used six of their nine 2025 NFL Draft picks on defense, addressing weaknesses on both the defensive line and in the secondary. Most notably, CB Maxwell Hairston and DT T.J. Sanders are elite prospects who have the ability to improve the Bills defense on Day 1.

Hairston had 85 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and six interceptions over his final two years at Kentucky while Sanders had 94 total tackles and 8.5 sacks over his final two seasons at South Carolina.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
