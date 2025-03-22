"Perfect mentor for Shedeur Sanders" - Giants fans hyped up as Jameis Winston signs 2-year deal with franchise

The New York Giants made a move to strengthen their quarterback depth chart this offseason. After re-signing Tommy DeVito, the team has brought in veteran free agent Jameis Winston on a two-year deal worth $8 million, as per reports.

Winston, who was the No.1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. He took on the starting quarterback duties after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury. Winston helped the Browns to a 3-14 campaign, finishing 4th in the AFC North.

Giants fans took to social media to react to the acquisition of Jameis Winston. Some of them talked about how he will be a great mentor for the quarterback they pick in this year's draft. They believe that it will be Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders.

"Jameis Winston is the perfect mentor for Shedeur Sanders and can start," one fan said.

"Perfect bridge for Shedeur," another fan commented.

"Jamies Winston in my lockeroom Shedeur Sanders is a Giant, the vibes will be immaculate next season we're actually gonna see the ball thrown pass 20 yards," this fan stated .

A few others were excited to see Winston ball out for the Giants this upcoming season.

"Love this!!!! LET'S GOOOO!," this fan said.

"This is the way," another fan commented.

"This is the right decision for the future of the franchise," this fan wrote.

With the kind of contract given to the veteran quarterback, it is clear that Winston is not a part of their long-term plan. He will likely be acting as a limited role player on the bench alongside Tommy DeVito.

The Giants have the No. 3 pick in the draft. Several experts believe that their pick will be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This is because the Titans are projected to draft Cam Ward with the No.1 pick.

Former Jets HC expresses pessimism about Shedeur Sanders playing for the Giants

The rumor mill continues to push out the narrative that Coach Prime's son will land with the New York Giants in April. However, former Jets head coach Eric Mangini is on the other side of the spectrum in this conversation.

During an appearance on 'First Things First' earlier this week, Mangini expressed his doubt about Shedeur's preparation while talking about how the franchise lacks a strong veteran presence to make the rookie comfortable in his role.

"There's nobody really to take any pressure off him if he's not ready to play," Mangini said. "So you better have a conviction that not only is he going to come in and play at a high level, but he's going to come in and play at a high level right away. And that's a lot to ask for any player. (TS-0:10 onwards)

This was before the Giants brought in Jameis Winston for the upcoming season. The veteran quarterback has built quite a resume over the years and could help ease the pressure on Sanders if he does end up on the Giants.

