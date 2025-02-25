"Perfect time to destroy this roster" - ESPN radio host flames Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones over "selectively aggressive" comments

One radio host believes it's the perfect time for the Dallas Cowboys to destroy their roster. ESPN radio host Evan Cohen took to "Unsportsmanlike Radio" to offer his reaction to Dallas Cowboys co-owner and COO Stephen Jones saying the team would be "selectively aggressive" this offseason.

Dallas hopes to rebound from its disappointing 7-10 start in 2024, which led to its exit from the playoffs. Ahead of the team, division rivals the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles played in the NFC championship game, and the latter eventually won Super Bowl LIX. Dallas is looking to make some much-needed moves in the offseason to get into contention with their division rivals.

However, Jones' recent comments suggest Dallas may not be as aggressive as they should be. Speaking to media members ahead of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Jones said Dallas will be "selectively aggressive" in their offseason approach, causing many to believe they will be just as inactive in offseason transactions as they normally are in the past.

Cohen believes Jones' recent comments suggest that Dallas' is telling its star players such as CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons that they won't receive the help they need this offseason:

"Selectively aggressive means you're going to run it back with tinkers. With a worst coach and maybe a worst roster. In a division that is unbelievable right now, top-heavy-wise, unbelievable right now. Super Bowl champs and Jayden Daniels. What are we doing here? Just destroy the whole thing. You know what? Just say to Dak Prescott, we're going to give you nothing. Are you interested in accepting a trade somewhere because maybe we can get something back for you?

"Saying to Micah Parsons 'You're a franchise-changing defender, we're going to be selectively aggressive.' Which means we're going to give you some money, but not some help. Cee Dee Lamb. Selectively aggressive.

"You're allowed to do every runway that you want because you're a very good-looking guy, you can go out there and model all you want. We're also not going to provide you an opposite receiver of significance because we're going to be selectively aggressive. What are we doing here?"

New-look Dallas Cowboys head into 2025 season

The Cowboys are looking very different coming into 2025. After allowing head coach Mike McCarthy to walk after his contract expired, Dallas promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. It was a move met with much criticism by Cowboys fans, who were hoping for a sexier hire with several more prolific names available.

However, Dallas will push forward with Schottenheimer, hoping he can right the ship for the team in 2025. It will be interesting to see if Dallas makes the necessary acquisitions this offseason to give Schottenheimer and Co. the help they need.

