"PETA gonna sabotage his career" - NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers goes viral with taxidermy mounts in his draft room

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is waiting to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL draft. The 2023 Big 12 Championship MVP did not go as a first-round pick on Thursday. Only two quarterbacks went in Round 1 - Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans (No.1) and Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart to the New York Giants (No.25).

A clip of Quinn Ewers is going viral on social media on the second day of the draft. The quarterback is attending the draft from his home in Texas. The video gave fans a glimpse of his living room. However, fans took note of the deer heads he had as trophies behind him, showcasing his love for hunting.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the taxidermy mounts of the Texas quarterback in his living room.

"PETA gonna sabotage his career haha," one fan commented.

"Yeehaw, Quinn's got the whole Texas ecosystem in there!" another fan said.

"Tell me you're from Texas without telling me you're from Texas," this fan stated .

"Quite the hunter there!" another fan wrote.

"Nothing say man like trophies of those you've murdered," one fan commented.

"Looks like my living room," this fan claimed.

Quinn Ewers began his collegiate journey with Ohio State in 2021. He redshirted his freshman campaign before joining the Longhorns after one season. The quarterback spent three seasons as a starter for Steve Sarkisian's team.

Last season, he helped the team to a 13-3 campaign while making it to the semifinals of the 12-team playoffs. Ewers recorded a total of 3,472 yards and 31 TDs passing.

Draft analyst predicted Quinn Ewers to be a round 2 pick

Last month, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller had Quinn Ewers going in the second round in his mock draft. Miller believes we could see the quarterback land with the New Orleans Saints with the 40th overall pick.

Matt Miller discussed how Ewers helped the Longhorns achieve back-to-back playoff appearances. He also highlighted how the quarterback could be an ideal fit in Kellen Moore's offense.

"He's touch-and-timing passer who would fit new head coach Kellen Moore's offense. Ewers doesn't add value as a runner and must work at seeing the field faster, but his arm talent and mechanics are fits for a future NFL starter."

The Saints ended up passing on Ewers with the No.40 pick. Instead, they decided to acquire Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

