"Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly are trapped here": Colin Cowherd seemingly blames Tom Brady as Raiders struggle with Geno Smith in 2025 NFL season

Colin Cowherd criticized the Las Vegas Raiders’ situation with quarterback Geno Smith on Tuesday, suggesting the coaching staff faces limitations in the 2025 season beyond their control.

The Fox Sports host addressed the Raiders’ 20-9 Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on his program "The Herd."

Cowherd discussed Smith’s three-interception performance at Allegiant Stadium.

"You know, I was sitting there watching Geno Smith. The Raiders thing is interesting," said Cowherd.

"So, Pete Carroll gets the job with Chip Kelly, and they know Justin Herbert is in the division, Bo Nix and Sean Payton, (Patrick) Mahomes and Andy Reid.

"So, the Raiders know 'We got to get the quarterback right.' I think Geno Smith and Pete Carroll are a weird pairing. Pete hates interceptions, and Geno is careless. He always has been, if you speed him up last night, three picks."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd "Pete hates interceptions and Geno is careless, he always has been." @colincowherd isn't sure Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are a great pairing with the Raiders

Cowherd suggested that the Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady, played a role in the team’s offseason quarterback decisions.

"So, they wanted Matt Stafford. They offered him 100 million. Stafford said, 'No, I'm going to stay with the Rams for less.' And then, I think they kind of wanted Sam Darnold, but Tom Brady, part owner of the Raiders, said no. ... So, I think it was a marriage of convenience," he said.

Pete Carroll declines Tom Brady influence rumors

NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady owns a 5% share in a group controlling 10% of the Raiders. He juggles his ownership responsibilities with his Fox broadcasting duties. On Monday, he watched the Raiders from the coaching booth while wearing a headset, after calling the Eagles-Chiefs matchup for Fox on Sunday.

Peter Schrager reported during the telecast that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly regularly consults with Brady on game plans and film. Carroll clarified the extent of their conversations afterward.

"That's not accurate," Carroll said, according to AP News.

"We have conversations. I talk to Tom. Chip talks to Tom regularly. We have a tremendous asset."

Geno Smith completed zero of 12 passes beyond 10 yards, with three of those attempts intercepted, resulting in a 37.0 passer rating, the lowest for any Raiders quarterback this decade. Since 2022, Smith has led the NFL in interceptions.

The Raiders’ offense faced additional challenges beyond quarterback play. The team rushed for just 62 yards in the loss, bringing their total through two games to 124 yards.

Rookie Ashton Jeanty gained 43 yards on 11 carries, while tight end Brock Bowers contributed five catches for 38 yards despite a knee injury.

