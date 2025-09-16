Mike Greenberg questions Tom Brady's potential conflict of interest in calling Bears' Week 4 game while being Raiders minority owner

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg spoke on Monday about the NFL’s decision to assign Tom Brady to the Chicago Bears’ Week 3 game. He pointed to the overlap with his role as a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner.

Greenberg, who hosts the network's morning show, "Get Up," noted that Brady will be part of FOX's broadcast team when the Bears host the Dallas Cowboys.

The broadcaster addressed the situation a day after Brady was inside the Raiders’ coaching booth during their primetime loss to the Chargers in Las Vegas.

“This coming week Tom Brady is scheduled do the game between the Cowboys and the Bears, right? Greenberg said. "The following week, the Bears play the Raiders, yeah. So he would, in theory, going to be talking to the Bears coaches this week, asking whatever it is he asks. They'll tell him.

"Whatever it is, they tell him. And then the following week, they're playing the team that of which he is the part owner. That's why people are making a big deal.”

Get Up @GetUpESPN "I would be upset or uncomfortable if I were a player on his team." @Foxworth24 shares his thoughts on Tom Brady being an NFL owner and broadcaster 👀

Tom Brady’s dual roles continue to blur lines in NFL circles

NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady’s growing involvement with the Raiders has been documented throughout the season. On Monday, he wore a headset in the coaching box and sat alongside staff members during the 20-9 loss to the LA Chargers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion acquired an approved minority franchise share in October.

Reports during the broadcast detailed regular communication between Brady and the Raiders staff, including film discussions and feedback on game plans. Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll clarified those claims.

“That’s not accurate,” Carroll said during the postgame presser. "We have conversations. I talk to Tom. Chip talks to Tom regularly. We have a tremendous asset. We all get along, we respect each other so we just talk about life and football and whatever comes. He has great insight. We’re lucky to have him as an owner.”

During Monday's game, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said that the franchise views Tom Brady as a unique resource. He recalled a preseason example where Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham received direct advice from him about tackling issues.

NFL rules previously limited Brady’s access to pregame broadcast meetings during his first season with FOX, but the league loosened those restrictions this year. He remains barred from attending team practices while serving as an on-air analyst.

