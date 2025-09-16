"Tom Brady has to be absolutely disgusted": NFL fans react as Geno Smith throws 3 INTs with Raiders owner in attendance vs. Chargers on MNF

Geno Smith had a troubling game during the Raiders' Week 2 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was in attendance for the game.The quarterback, who was brought in via a trade with the Seahawks in March, completed 24 of the 43 passes he attempted for 180 yards and no touchdowns. Apart from this, he also threw three interceptions, raising questions about his fit with the team's offense.After the game, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Geno Smith's poor performance. Some stated that Tom Brady will not be happy with the quarterback's showcase during his home debut.tyler dematteo @tylerdematteo5LINKI know Tom Brady is sick watching Geno Smith play footballDeeCee @DColpoys23LINKTom Brady has to be absolutely disgusted watching Geno perform out there.jake @wannabejake9LINKI know Tom brady wants to kill geno right nowLTR🐏 @LetsTalkRamsLINKTom Brady gotta be absolutely sick in that boot watching Geno quarterback.Others flamed the quarterback for his underwhelming output against the Chargers on the field.GmoPicks @GmoPicksLINK@UnderdogNFL He’s throwing some Blind ass balls bro 😭Dak @CinemaniiacLINK@UnderdogNFL this guys horrible man it’s pathetic he’s still even in the gameThe Raiders ended the night with a humiliating 9-20 loss at Allegiant Stadium. The only time they found themselves on the scoreboard was thanks to three field goals by placekicker Daniel Carlson.On the other hand, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was once again crucial in helping his team secure a 2-0 record in Week 2. He completed 19 of the 27 passes he attempted for 242 yards and two passing touchdowns.Last week, Geno Smith helped the Raiders to a 13-20 victory over the Patriots. In that game, he recorded 362 yards and one touchdown passing with one interception to his name. With just two appearances for the Raiders, he currently leads the league in interceptions (four INTs).Geno Smith reveals why he decided to join the RaidersThe veteran quarterback initially began his NFL journey with the Jets in 2013. Smith joined the Seahawks in 2019 and spent six seasons with them. During this stint, he played in 54 games for the team while recording 12,961 yards and 76 TDs passing.During an interview with ESPN on Monday, the quarterback shared his true feelings about playing for the Raiders this year.&quot;I finally got my team,&quot; Smith said. &quot;I always felt like I was trying to replace Russell (Wilson) in Seattle, and you can never replace all the great things that he did. So I never felt like Seattle was my team.&quot;I didn't feel like I fit the aesthetic of the Seattle organization. The Raiders just fit me.&quot;Geno Smith and the Raiders next face the Washington Commanders on Sept. 21 at Northwest Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports at 1:00 pm ET. Can he redeem himself on the road after a disappointing showcase at Allegiant Stadium Monday night?