  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Tom Brady has to be absolutely disgusted": NFL fans react as Geno Smith throws 3 INTs with Raiders owner in attendance vs. Chargers on MNF

"Tom Brady has to be absolutely disgusted": NFL fans react as Geno Smith throws 3 INTs with Raiders owner in attendance vs. Chargers on MNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 16, 2025 05:24 GMT
NFL fans react as Geno Smith throws 3 INTs with Raiders owner in attendance vs. Chargers on MNF
NFL fans react as Geno Smith throws 3 INTs with Raiders owner in attendance vs. Chargers on MNF

Geno Smith had a troubling game during the Raiders' Week 2 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was in attendance for the game.

Ad

The quarterback, who was brought in via a trade with the Seahawks in March, completed 24 of the 43 passes he attempted for 180 yards and no touchdowns. Apart from this, he also threw three interceptions, raising questions about his fit with the team's offense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the game, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Geno Smith's poor performance. Some stated that Tom Brady will not be happy with the quarterback's showcase during his home debut.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others flamed the quarterback for his underwhelming output against the Chargers on the field.

Ad
Ad

The Raiders ended the night with a humiliating 9-20 loss at Allegiant Stadium. The only time they found themselves on the scoreboard was thanks to three field goals by placekicker Daniel Carlson.

On the other hand, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was once again crucial in helping his team secure a 2-0 record in Week 2. He completed 19 of the 27 passes he attempted for 242 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Last week, Geno Smith helped the Raiders to a 13-20 victory over the Patriots. In that game, he recorded 362 yards and one touchdown passing with one interception to his name. With just two appearances for the Raiders, he currently leads the league in interceptions (four INTs).

Ad

Geno Smith reveals why he decided to join the Raiders

The veteran quarterback initially began his NFL journey with the Jets in 2013. Smith joined the Seahawks in 2019 and spent six seasons with them. During this stint, he played in 54 games for the team while recording 12,961 yards and 76 TDs passing.

During an interview with ESPN on Monday, the quarterback shared his true feelings about playing for the Raiders this year.

Ad
"I finally got my team," Smith said. "I always felt like I was trying to replace Russell (Wilson) in Seattle, and you can never replace all the great things that he did. So I never felt like Seattle was my team."
I didn't feel like I fit the aesthetic of the Seattle organization. The Raiders just fit me."

Geno Smith and the Raiders next face the Washington Commanders on Sept. 21 at Northwest Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports at 1:00 pm ET. Can he redeem himself on the road after a disappointing showcase at Allegiant Stadium Monday night?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications