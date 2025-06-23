Pete Carroll gets honest on relationship status with Russell Wilson after rough Seattle breakup

Pete Carroll coached quarterback Russell Wilson when the Seattle Seahawks won their first Super Bowl in 2014. However, after leading the team to its most successful season in history, rumors suggested that Carroll and Wilson's relationship soured when the QB was allowed to leave Seattle in the free agency in 2022 to join the Denver Broncos. Carroll left the Seahawks two years later.

Now, as the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Carroll appeared on "The Get Got" podcast on Friday to discuss his relationship with Wilson.

"We're doing fine," Carroll said (37:35). "I stay in contact with the guys and as best I can. Russ was one to call you, and I've heard a lot from hi,m and I stayed in contact with him throughout with the same thought, just trying to help him through.

"Geno (Smith) and I were talking to him this last year too and just trying to help and be there for him and and continue to support them cuz nobody knows those guys as well as I do, and so if I could be there for him or answer some questions or kick him in the butt or whatever."

Carroll and Wilson worked together in Seattle for 10 seasons. They led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl in 2015 as well, but lost to Tom Brady's New England Patriots at the final hurdle.

Pete Carroll hinted that the Raiders were looking to sign Russell Wilson this offseason

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

On "The Get Got" podcast, Pete Carroll revealed that the Raiders' front office was considering a move for Russell Wilson as a free agent this offseason.

"There was a chance that, you know, with Russ coming up in free agency, we need a quarterback, so there was a conversation with you in that shorter amount of time there before we got Geno that who knows, there could be a shot," Carroll said.

Wilson was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason after he played one year with them. However, it wasn't long before the New York Giants snapped him up in free agency.

Wilson reportedly signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants and is set to be their QB1 for the 2025 season.

