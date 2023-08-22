Pete Carroll endured one of the most brutal losses in Super Bowl history when his Seattle Seahawks were defeated by Tom Brady's New England Patriots in epic fashion. The Seahawks needed just one more yard for a game-winning touchdown, but a Malcolm Brown interception sealed the victory for the Patriots.

Richard Sherman recently hosted Pete Carroll on an episode of "The Volume" to discuss the heartbreaking ending to Super Bowl XLIX. Sherman was one of the key pieces of their infamous Legion of Boom defense, so he had a first-hand exprience of this NFL tragedy.

Here's how Carroll described the way it all played out:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think what happened is, Bill's late. He sends in the goal line team, and we had already sent in 11, right? That went to the play callers, and that's what led them to throw it on that down. It had nothing to do with anything else. We practiced it a million times. It was just the way we had prepared. So I was rock solid on the philosophy. It just was the worst play that could ever happen. The guy makes a play for everybody's career really."

Carroll added:

"Then it turned all of that so dark, so instantly. If you remember what my moment was, I bend down and think 'Oh shit, I gotta take this.' I thought this is one of those moments that you prepare for. You gotta be the epitome of poise, handle it, and own it. There's nothing you can say that's going to put it any other place. It was just as catastrophic as any moment could be. But the thing was, had we won that game, we'd have won the next year, because we went back to playoffs anyway."

According to Pete Carroll, the decision to throw a pass in that situation was a result of their preparation, not necessarily a planned play call. Many believe that they should have handed the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, who had been dominant that year. Instead, Russell Wilson threw an interception to hand Tom Brady one of his seven Super Bowl rings.

How many Super Bowl rings has Pete Carroll won?

Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll has been the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks since the start of the 2010 NFL season. In 13 years in his position, he has made two Super Bowl appearances. He defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII to earn his only ring as a head coach.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 278 votes