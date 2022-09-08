Peyton Manning delivers huge update on his future role in NFL with rumors of potentially owning a team or being GM continue to circulate

Peyton Manning is still one of the most popular figures around the NFL, despite retiring from his professional football career seven years ago. He has since been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and began a broadcasting career, including the popular Manningcast for Monday Night Football games.

Manning is one of the greatest players of all time and his innovative mindset has always been one of the reasons why. He designed a large part of his own offensive schemes during his career and called many of his own plays.

His incredible football knowledge has made many around the NFL speculate that he would one day make a great NFL coach or general manager. He was recently asked about this possibility during an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. Here's what Peyton Manning had to say about the rumors.

"Yeah, I don't see a GM in my future. Coach? I'm the offensive coordinator on my son Marshall's sixth-grade football team. We got beaten in overtime on Saturday, and a couple of my players asked me why I ran the ball so much in the red zone, so I think coaching in my future is also out."

While becoming a coach or general manager seems to make some logical sense, it doesn't appear that Manning has any interest in doing so. He quickly dismissed the possibility when asked about it. If he were to get formally involved with another NFL team, it would likely be in an ownership role.

Will Peyton Manning own an NFL team?

When the Denver Broncos officially went up for sale during the 2022 NFL offseason, Peyton Manning was a major part of one of the ownership groups bidding on the franchise. His group ultimately lost out to a group led by Rob Walton, the owner of Walmart, for a record-breaking sale price of $4.65 billion.

Manning was particularly interested in an ownership stake with the Broncos because of his history there as a player. He won an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl ring with Denver. It's unclear if he would ever be interested in buying a team that he didn't play for. Nonetheless, if the Broncos go back up for sale in the future or the Indianapolis Colts hit the market, he's likely to make another ownership bid.

