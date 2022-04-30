“I try to be a resource for him” - Peyton Manning reveals how he’s helped Russell Wilson acclimate to Broncos

The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, hoping he can lift the Broncos and bring them to another Super Bowl.

get: 2 first-rounders and 2 second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. The full deal: #Broncos get: Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder. #Seahawks get: 2 first-rounders and 2 second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. The full deal:#Broncos get: Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder.#Seahawks get: 2 first-rounders and 2 second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant.

Peyton Manning spoke on the Rich Eisen Show about how he's helped Wilson settle in with Denver. Manning said:

“I try to be there as a resource for Russell if he has questions. I have shared with him a couple of things that helped me in my transition. And I've also shared that with the Broncos, with Coach Hackett, who reached out to me. It's a lot of little things. Can you implement the same cadence that he had in Seattle? Any common plays that he really liked in Seattle. I would put those in the Broncos playbook and Denver did that with me."

Manning added that he's expecting big things out of Wilson this year:

"When I signed here as a free agent, I was of course coming off an injury. So the Broncos did a lot of things to help make the transition much easier. Coach Hackett will do that with Russell. He's already established himself as a leader in this locker room and with these young receivers. I'm expecting big things out of him starting this year.”

The Denver Broncos hope Russell Wilson can lead them to the Super Bowl

When Peyton Manning left the Indianapolis Colts in free agency to join the Denver Broncos, there was only one goal. Win the Super Bowl. They did just that with Manning as their quarterback. In Super Bowl 50 the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10. It was the perfect way for Manning to end his career. His regular season career numbers were 71,940 passing yards, 539 touchdowns and 251 interceptions.

Wilson is no stranger to Super Bowls either. He led the Seahawks to consecutive Super Bowls in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Seahawks were rampant in their victory over Denver in the 2013 season. The final score of 43-8 highlights the horror-show performance of the Broncos. The following year, the Seahawks suffered an infamous defeat due to a goalline interception at the hands of the New England Patriots. The game finished 28-24 in New England's favor.

Though Wilson has not been to a Super Bowl since then, there is a great sense of optimism in the Denver camp. With the new season approaching, it will doubtless be an intriguing year.

