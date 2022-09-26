NFL axing Pro Bowl? League introducing “Pro Bowl Games” feat flag football with Peyton Manning set to be involved

Peyton Manning is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL and is still involved in the league. Along with presenting Manningcast with his brother Eli, he has a production company, Omaha Productions. With the NFL reportedly shifting from a traditional Pro Bowl game, the Pro Bowl will be renamed the 'Pro Bowl Games.' This will involve a weeklong skills competition and will feature a flag football game.

The 'Pro Bowl Games' will feature players from the AFC and NFC displaying both their football and non-football skills in challenges over the course of several days. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is on Sunday, Feb. 5, a week before Super Bowl 57.

In a statement via the Associated Press, NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said the league was looking to change the look of the Pro Bowl:

“The Pro Bowl is something that we’ve been looking at for a while, really continuing to evolve."

“Coming out of last year’s game, we really made the decision based on a lot of internal conversations, getting feedback from GMs and coaches, getting a lot of feedback from players."

O'Reilly concluded his statement by saying:

"We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional tackle football game. We decided the goal is to celebrate 88 of the biggest stars in the NFL in a really positive, fun, yet competitive way."

Peyton Manning's NFL career

Peyton Manning - Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

The NFL will lean on Manning and his 17 seasons in the NFL to help mold the new integration of the Pro Bowl. The Hall of Famer will aid in forming programming and hyping the event’s content.He was a 14-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro in his career.

The quarterback was drafted first overall in 1998 and spent 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He played his final four campaigns with the Denver Broncos. He won two Super Bowls, one with the Colts in 2007 and one with the Broncos in 2016.

We'll see what the Pro Bowl will look like under Peyton Manning's direction next year.

