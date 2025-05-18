Peyton Manning had a hilarious take on how he felt about Tom Cruise and his new movie, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. The actor, who has made a career out of doing his own stunts, took the kinds of risks that the former quarterback has never taken, even if he once played a notably violent sport. Nowadays, the Hall-of-Famer has switched his attention to the media, where he hosts ManningCast with his brother on NFL match days.
Contrasting how their respective lives are, Peyton Manning posted a picture of himself on Instagram, showing him standing next to a Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. He wrote,
"Tom Cruise's work day: dangling from planes and jumping off motorcycles... Mine: a 3-hour Zoom with Eli where he uses his golden retriever and flying pillows to demonstrate a pass rush... We both live dangerously... Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theaters May 23"
Tom Cruise enmeshed Mission: Impossible in football folklore at Super Bowl LIX
Tom Cruise's new Mission: Impossible movie, coming out this year, has been widely anticipated and was part of the Super Bowl promotions, too. In a subtle nod, the actor welcomed everyone to the matchup between Kansas City and Philadelphia. There, he mentioned that their mission is to turn what seems impossible into an achievement that will never be forgotten.
Peyton Manning, a movie buff, once used his knowledge of films in Colts QB room
Peyton Manning has always been someone who knows his movies, and that is evidenced by the time when he asked some backup quarterbacks to watch classic football films instead of watching tape. When he quoted from one of his favorite movies, but it did not land with his teammates, he decided that his compatriots needed to watch Vacation, The Jerk, Caddyshack, Stripes and Fletch.
"I say it, but nobody knows what I’m talking about...And I just said, 'Look, this isn’t going to work. If we’re going to be together all day watching these films that are going to challenge you to stay awake, we’ve got to get on the same page.' And that was the homework — don’t watch any [Indianapolis] Colts film, this is your film study. They all came back…And they didn’t think they were that funny. I think it definitely depends on the age, but those are my classics."
Having left his footballing days behind, it looks like Peyton Manning is expanding his selection of movies, and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible certainly looks like a good place to start.
