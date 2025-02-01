Peyton Manning makes hilarious admission that could compromise Pro Bowl title vs Eli Manning

Peyton Manning is getting ready to coach his team in the 2025 Pro Bowl, but he's made some decisions that could affect the performance of his boys. The two-time Super Bowl champion will clash against his brother Eli again, and he's keen to get his first win over the New York Giants icon.

During Friday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Manning insisted he's keen to beat his little brother. However, he did admit that he might be making some decisions that could affect his performance in Sunday's game.

"Would I like to beat Eli in this Pro Bowl? Very much so," Manning said. "He's 2-0, he's talking about a three-peat. That's annoying. It's offensive. And I'm afraid if we don't win, they'll fire me and I won't get to come back.

"So look, did I have 10 Bud Lights with George Kittle last night? Yes, I did, but I'm still studying film and putting in a good game to play."

A couple of months after being announced as the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Game, Peyton Manning and his brother Eli clashed for the first time. Eli beat Peyton 35-33 to win the first edition of the revamped Pro Bowl.

Then, in 2024, the score was way higher, but the winner remained the same as the New York Giants legend got the 64-59 win in Orlando. This year's edition is still developing, but Peyton is trying to do everything in his power to take his squad to the promised land and end Eli's domination once and for all.

Peyton Manning teamed up with women's basketball legend for an ambitious WNBA project

Ahead of his participation in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Peyton Manning joined forces with WNBA legend Candace Parker, former Tennessee governor, Bill Haslam and others to make a bid to bring an expansion team, Tennessee Summitt to the W.

The potential new franchise would start competing in 2028, but the race is just starting for those who want to enter a league with a lot of potential to grow in the next years.

Besides Manning, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife Christen are looking to get their bid approved by the WNBA for a new team. This isn't an easy job, but seeing all the NFL figures trying to make it to the W can benefit the competition in more than one way.

Peyton Manning has a strong connection with the state after thriving at the University of Tennessee. His name could play a key role in this race.

