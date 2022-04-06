Peyton Manning provides a big update on whether or not Tiger Woods will play in 2022 Masters

This week marks the start of one of the biggest golf tournaments of all time, The Masters, and the one question everyone is asking is, will Tiger Woods play? Peyton Manning seems to have an answer.

Peyton Manning is reading the tea leaves, and it sounds like he thinks Woods will play in the Masters.

Peyton Manning said this:

"I’ve always kept up with Tiger, and I can just tell his spirits are good, so I hope that leads to a big announcement."

Peyton Manning may know what he is talking about. He and Woods are friends, so the golf champ could have called him and said he will be playing this week at Augusta National.

Many members of the media believe Woods will be playing this week after a long hiatus. Of course, he could change his mind, but so far, it looks like he will play.

The five-time Masters champion last won at Augusta National three years ago. Many have been speculating about when Tiger Woods will be making a comeback or if he even will be making a comeback.

Woods released a statement on Twitter saying he is preparing to make comeback, but it will still be a game-time decision, regarding if he will play or not.

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete."

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt.

Is Tiger Woods announcing he will play? We will find out shortly.

Tiger Woods has had many off-the-course issues

The Genesis Invitational - Final Round

Tiger Woods has to be one of the most controversial and beloved figures in all of sports.

As Woods was preparing for the PGA season last year, he was involved in a horrific car crash that almost took his life and side-lined him for several months. But this is not the first time the star had to make a comeback from either some major injury or a major scandal.

Back in the fall of 2009, Woods was involved in another incident when it was revealed that he was having affairs with several women, which later led to his divorce.

Woods is considered by many to be one of the greatest golfers of all time; however, he could have taken Jack Nichols' golfing records by now if it hadn't been for his personal life.

Nichols has 18 majors, while Woods has 15. If Woods would have been able to stay grounded in his personal life, who knows how many majors he'd have by now.

But he can start on the road to major No. 16 if he plays at Augusta National this week.

