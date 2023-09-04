Peyton Manning teases ManningCast auditions for mysterious 'third star' ahead of NFL Week 1

The football season is about to start and Peyton Manning is also ready for the third season of ManningCast. Usually, the former Denver Broncos quarterback is joined by his brother Eli Manning to cover Monday Night Football, but this upcoming season they could have a third host along with them.

Manning recently shared a picture on Instagram that showed that he is holding auditions for the third star. It's possible that the third host's identity will be revealed soon, and given how successful ESPN has been in attracting top media personalities to their network, they could potentially land another big name.

So far in the two seasons of ManningCast, the show has been quite successful. Both Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have covered the game quite well, and the different guests that they have had on the show have been incredible as well.

NFL Players like Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford have already been part of the show. Moreover, former President Barack Obama was also a guest on the show last year for the game between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots.

Who should join Eli and Peyton Manning on ManningCast? 3 candidates to take ESPN show to the next level

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

Although the show has been pretty successful with only the Manning brothers, the third host could bring more success. Here are three candidates that would be ideal for the role on ManningCast:

#1. Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee: Super Bowl LVII - Previews

Pat McAfee is already a part of ESPN, and while his own show will be airing on the network soon, he could be an ideal partner for the Manning brothers. He will bring the funny element to show, and even if a game is boring, he has the ability to make it exciting for the audience.

#2. Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe: SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

Another person who has recently joined ESPN is Shannon Sharpe. Today was his first day on First Take, and with him not being busy the entire week like he was on Undisputed, the ManningCast would be the perfect spot for him. Last season he was there for Russell Wilson's first game with the Broncos, and his relationship with Peyton Manning and the Broncos could be fun to watch.

#3. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

While it remains a farfetched possibility due to his busy schedule, Dwayne Johnson would be a great candidate to join the ManningCast. He loves football, and the work he has done for the XFL was impressive. He has already been on the show once, and fans would love to watch him alongside the Manning brothers to cover Monday Night Football.

Since Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman are now a part of FOX Sports, it's highly unlikely that they will join ManningCast as a third host.