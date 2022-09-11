"Can't wait to rub this in Tom Brady's face" - Peyton Manning relishes prospect of being next Santa in Disney's 'The Santa Clauses'

The rivalry between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady has been ongoing for over two decades. The two former AFC quarterbacks always take it in good stride as they crack jokes and take jabs at each other, especially since Manning retired. This latest jibe from Manning is part of a promotional advertisement on Disney+ for their newest movie, The Santa Clauses.

The movie, which is a sequel to the iconic Christmas movie, The Santa Clause, takes on a new storyline as Santa decides to retire. Tim Allen (who plays Santa) is seen interviewing possible candidates to take over for him as he retires. Peyton Manning can be seen sitting across the desk from Allen in custom red pajamas featuring his number 18.

Disney+ @DisneyPlus



Tim Allen returns in #D23Expo Santa has an announcement to make…Tim Allen returns in #TheSantaClauses , streaming November 16 only on #DisneyPlus Santa has an announcement to make… 🎅Tim Allen returns in #TheSantaClauses, streaming November 16 only on #DisneyPlus. #D23Expo https://t.co/BgI3BxUwx6

Allen asks Manning if he is interviewing to become Santa and he replies:

"Yes!, I can't wait to rub this in Brady's face."

When asked to give his best "Ho Ho Ho" impression, he of course added one of his most famous phrases.

"Ho Ho OMAHA!, Did you see that, I called a little audible there?"

He then tells Allen that he can sing too, at which Santa quickly jabs back, telling him that his former rival can sing.

"No, Brady can sing!"

The two-episode The Santa Clauses feature will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on November 16, 2022. Fans can then tune in to see whether or not Peyton Manning is the next Santa.

Will Peyton Manning become an NFL coach?

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Manning has taken his post-NFL career in many directions. He owns his own television production company, Omaha Productions, which produces The Manning Cast on ESPN. This is co-hosted by Peyton Manning and his younger brother Eli Manning. He is the executive producer of the ABC game show The Final Straw and a co-host (with older brother Cooper Manning) on the NBC game show College Bowl.

But would the Hall of Fame quarterback ever consider joining the NFL coaching ranks? He recently spoke with Colin Cowherd about a possible coaching role to which he responded that it's unlikely to happen. he explained that this is partly due to his experience with his son's team:

"I'm the offensive coordinator on my son Marshall's sixth-grade football team. We got beat in overtime on Saturday and a couple of my players asked me why I ran the ball so much in the red zone."

He continued:

"So, I think coaching in my future is also out because hearing that from a couple of sixth graders is tough. Hearing that from a 32-year-old wide receiver or quarterback, 'Hey I haven't gotten the ball. What are you doing?' I think that's out."

The Volume @TheVolumeSports If you're wondering why Peyton Manning isn't coaching, take it up with his son's 6th grade football team 🤣 If you're wondering why Peyton Manning isn't coaching, take it up with his son's 6th grade football team 🤣 https://t.co/iLOUCKM6zm

Realistically, that might be the end of the matter. Instead, Peyton Manning and his children can be seen at nearly every Denver Broncos home game.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Santa Clauses, the Colin Cowherd podcast, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell