Peyton Manning's ex-teammate roots for Von Miller’s homecoming to Denver Broncos

Von Miller remains one of the best available NFL free agents this offseason. The Buffalo Bills released the linebacker in March, and Miller has now been linked with a possible reunion with the Denver Broncos.

On Tuesday, former Broncos tight end Julius Thomas, who was teammates with veteran quarterback Peyton Manning and Miller, appeared on the "Up & Adams" show. Thomas rooted for Miller to return to Denver (0:40):

"You know, for Von, I think it would be good close to his chapter, right? I know how much Denver meant to Von. I know how much it hurt when he left Denver.

"And, we saw the videos, we know what that experience was like for him. So, whatever capacity that can be like, setting expectations for him, his role, we can leave that to the franchise and the coaches."

He added:

"But, man, I know it would mean so much to him to run out of that tunnel. I know that I heard even different things about how he'd love to live in Denver when his career's over.

"So, ingratiating him back into that community where he was one of the best football players I ever had a chance to see, I think that would be a great storyline."

The Broncos took Miller with the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He helped them win the Super Bowl in 2016.

Miller was traded to the LA Rams in March 2021, after 10 seasons in Denver. The LB helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in his first and only season with the franchise.

In 2022, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. However, he was released by the franchise this offseason.

Von Miller helped the Bills reach the AFC championship game in his final season with the franchise

In his final season with the Bills, Von Miller recorded 17 tackles, 6.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss in 14 regular-season games. He helped them win the AFC East title.

In the playoffs, Miller had two tackles and one fumble recovery as Buffalo reached the AFC championship game. The Bills' run in the postseason ended with a 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Miller will is 36 years old, he can be an effective defensive weapon for any team in the NFL.

