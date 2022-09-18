Peyton Manning's nephew Arch's 48-hour visit at Texas with eight other recruits cost school $280,000

Peyton and Eli Manning have made up one of the most prolific sibling duos in sports. Arch Manning, their nephew, is poised to continue the Manning family's excellence and recently visited the University of Texas.

This is the university that he has committed to playing for once he is eligible in 2023. The visit was a couple of months ago, and it carried quite a price tag.

It was with five other highly touted recruits, and it cost the school a ton of money. It is being reported that his visit, which lasted just 48 hours, cost Texas an incredible $280,000.

Universities typically make a lot of money, but that's still a lot to shell out for essentially one player visiting for only two days. As long as the future quarterback stays committed and does attend Texas beginning in 2023, then they will probably recoup their loss.

The visit may have been very expensive, but Texas will probably see it as a worthy investment. The five-star prospect is the top quarterback in his class and whatever Texas did during the visit worked. The young star committed just three days after visiting.

The money was spent on meals, lodging, and other things to make the stay as pleasant as possible while also not violating any rules.

Is the Manning family the best NFL family of all time?

There are plenty of NFL families. The McCourtys, the Harbaughs, the Matthews, the Ryans, and the Shulas, all come to mind. But it's very possible that the Mannings top them all.

Peyton is the only player to win five MVP awards in the NFL and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His brother Eli is one of the more accomplished quarterbacks to play, with two Super Bowl rings (the same as Peyton) and a shot at the Hall of Fame.

Their father, Cooper, wasn't as accomplished, but was often heralded as one of the best players on an absolutely dreadful New Orleans Saints team. He made two Pro Bowls.

Cooper Manning, Peyon and Eli's often forgotten brother, was a standout in college football before a spine injury derailed his career.

Arch is poised to add his name to that list, with many expecting him to be one of the greats once he arrives in the NFL. That is a little while from happening, as he will play for Texas until at least 2025.

