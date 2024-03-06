Peyton Manning seeks Bill Belichick to create Manningcast alternative with Nick Saban: Report

Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick were fierce competitors for decades, but now they could end up being colleagues. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand is reporting that Manning is trying to recruit Belichick to join his Omaha productions company.

Belichick, who was fired by the New England Patriots in January, pursued other coaching jobs to no avail. According to Marchand, Manning wants to partner with ESPN and create a "Manningcast" type of show with Belichick and Nick Saban.

"If Manning were to sign Belichick, the idea of teaming with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban 'Manningcast' is expected to be broached."

Nick Saban is already employed by ESPN. He signed with the network to be a college football analyst and a co-host on "College GameDay" every Saturday shortly after announcing his retirement from coaching.

It's unknown whether the broadcast would focus on the NFL or college football, but according to Marchand, the show could be called the "GOAT cast" to pay homage to both Saban and Belichick.

The concept of the "GOAT cast" is reportedly all Peyton Manning's idea, and he would need ESPN to be on board for it to come to fruition.

Bill Belichick gets coaching endorsement from former player

Bill Belichick coached the New England Patriots for over two decades, leading the organization to six Super Bowl titles.

The Patriots' fortunes turned after quarterback Tom Brady departed in 2020 and Belichick spent the last four seasons trying to get New England back to their winning ways.

After another disappointing season in 2023, Patriots team owner Robert Kraft decided to part ways with Belichick, ending an era in New England. Bill Belichick did show interest in other head coaching jobs including with the Atlanta Falcons. However, no other NFL team took a chance on the 71-year-old Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Now, one of his former players, Matthew Judon, is endorsing his former coach. While making an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Judon said that if asked, he would recommend any NFL team to hire Belichick:

“I would say, ‘Hire that guy,’ He’s going to be great for the organization. He’s going to be great for the team.”

Judon also said that he doesn't believe Belichick would ever take a coordinator role after 24 seasons as a head coach.