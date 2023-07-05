Sean Payton was announced as the new Denver Broncos head coach earlier this year, and he is under pressure to transform the franchise back into a contender. The Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last year, but the quarterback struggled in his first season in Denver.

Wilson, who signed a five-year $242.5 million contract with the Broncos after getting traded didn't play well under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Due to it, the Broncos missed the playoffs and finished with a poor record of 5-12.

However, with Payton as the new head coach, there is hope that he can turn things around. Peyton Manning, a Broncos legend, is also pleased with Payton's appointment as HC, and as per Outkick, he expressed his support for the former New Orleans Saints head coach. Here's what Manning said:

"The Walton family and George Paton and I have a good relationship," He said, "So, yeah, I certainly was all in on Sean."

Speaking about Payton's return to NFL, Manning added:

"I could tell he wanted to get back in it, I could tell he was looking for a committed organization and ownership that gave him the great support that he got in New Orleans from the Benson family. I think he definitely found that with the Broncos' new ownership. They're going to give him what he needs and what he wants."

Peyton Manning led the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl win in 2016, and since then the franchise has struggled with quarterbacks. Hopefully, Russell Wilson will be able to get better going forward and shut down all of his critics.

Sean Payton has the ability to bring the best out of Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson: Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos

Sean Payton is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and he knows how to bring the best out of veteran quarterbacks. Payton had a lot of success with Drew Brees in New Orleans, which is why many believe he will bring the best out of Russell Wilson as well.

Last season, Wilson had a passer rating of 84.4 with 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games. He did play well after Nathaniel Hackett was fired, which is why there is optimism that Payton will be able to fix Wilson.

A good head coach is essential for any franchise's success, and Broncos fans are confident that Sean Payton will lead the team in the right direction.

