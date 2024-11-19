Peyton Manning takes a jab at Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight after players throw punches during Cowboys vs Texans MNF

Peyton Manning rarely disappoints whenever he's on-air with his brother, Eli, on "Manningcast," the alternative Monday Night Football broadcast by the former NFL quarterbacks.

During Week 11's Monday Night Football game that featured the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, there were a few skirmishes between the teams. During the first quarter, a skirmish broke out, with "Manningcast" and Bill Belichick drawing their attention to the players scrapping.

At one point, Peyton said it was a better fight than Friday night's Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight on Netflix:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think this one was better than the one on Friday night."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul is 31 years younger than the 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Many people expected Paul to win given the elder Tyson. Overall, the fight didn't get the best reception as many people, like Manning insinuated, thought it was a boring fight.

How many "Manningcast" episodes with Peyton and Eli Manning are left this season?

Peyton Manning left and Eli Manning, right, during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games - Source: Getty

The "Manningcast" first aired on Sept. 13, 2021, as an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. In the show's first season, there were a total of 10 episodes. The second season had another 10, while the 2023 and 2024 campaigns saw a game added, with 11 total broadcasts.

Monday night's broadcast between the Texans and Cowboys was this season's eighth episode, with there being just three more left this season.

Peyton and Eli will return next Monday night, calling the Baltimore Ravens-Los Angeles Chargers game that will feature brother coaches John and Jim Harbaugh facing one another.

The Manning brothers will then return a few weeks later, calling the Cincinnati Bengals-Dallas Cowboys game on Dec. 9 for their last regular-season broadcast. They will have their final broadcast during wild-card week, calling the Monday night game.

The show has been a huge success, winning the "Outstanding Live Sports Series" award in two of the last three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.