"Game has been under attack" - Peyton Manning tells Pat McAfee how football is under massive threat

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks and players of all time in NFL history. He's won Super Bowls with multiple teams, is in the top-five in almost every major quarterback category, and has had one of the biggest impacts on the sport.

While the game has been viewed a little differently since he was playing on the field, Manning pointed out on the The Pat McAfee Show that the game has been under attack.

He said:

"I mean, the game has been under attack for a number of years now. And I think Commissioner Goodell and the league are trying to do the right things to make the game safer, make it better, trying to encourage youth football participation.

"I did a little PSA for the NFL, talking about encouraging youth football participation, flag, tackle, boys, girls, because it is fun. And I'm not sure I looked very good in this commercial there. The kids are basically making fun of me the entire time, but I was a good sport about it."

Manning added that football can still be valuable as it teaches many valuable lessons and leadership.

"But look, it's a great game. If you know it, Pat, I'm a staunch defender of it. It teaches valuable lessons. It's the ultimate team game. So the more people that can play it, and experience it, is important to me. And I do agree. Ray and a number of guys have taken this sort of leadership role in trying to grow the game and they tried to protect it as well."

Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee will simulcast six college football games together

Peyton Manning in action

While on The Pat McAfee Show, Peyton Manning dropped the news that he and McAfee will be simulcasting six college games together this season. The two have partnered up with Omaha Productions but the games are yet to be determined.

McAfee tweeted:

"We have officially agreed alongside @OmahaProd to simulcast SIX BIG A** COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES this season. LET'S CELEBRATE PEYTON #PMSLive."

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions partners with Pat McAfee for college football simulcast on ESPN2 dlvr.it/SW4J6t Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions partners with Pat McAfee for college football simulcast on ESPN2 dlvr.it/SW4J6t https://t.co/kwIc5PaZRq

Last season, Peyton and his brother Eli started the ManningCast which aired on ESPN for Monday Night Football. McAfee will have the same system for college football games this year on Saturdays with special guests.

Many people are looking forward to the simulcast as it features two great sports personalities in Manning and McAfee.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far