Peyton Manning wins over hearts of NFL fans with touching gesture towards former teammate and friend Demaryius Thomas

Peyton Manning and Demaryius Thomas had quite the relationship on the field. The two were an incredibly prolific duo during Manning's tenure with the Broncos, the team that Thomas played for most of his NFL career.

What many fans may not have realized is that the two shared a powerful relationship off the field. They were more than teammates, they were friends. Naturally, Manning was shocked and heartbroken over the news of his friend's untimely passing.

As a result, he decided he wanted to do something for his friend and help out the wide receiver's alma mater, Georgia Tech.

Coley Harvey @ColeyHarvey



Demaryius Thomas wasn't only Peyton Manning's most-targeted Broncos WR, he was also a friend. So when his friend died last December, Manning told Thomas' alma mater he wanted to help.

Manning and his wife used their foundation to open up a scholarship at Georgia Tech in Thomas' name. It was a touching tribute to honor the former Broncos star. NFL fans, Denver Broncos fans or not, are left speechless by the gesture of goodwill from the two-time Super Bowl champion.

In a country so divided right now it's great to see how one man impacted the life of his friend. So much so that he gave money to ensure others have an opportunity for success in life.

This is an awesome way to honor a very special special person. DT touched so many people and continues to be deeply missed..

August 8 will be known as 88 day at Georgia Tech to honor the receiver who wore 8 in college and 88 in the NFL.

Peyton Manning and Demaryius Thomas' incredible 2013

It may have ended with one of the most lopsided Super Bowl losses in history, but it's impossible to ignore how good the 2013 Denver Broncos were. Their defense wasn't the juggernaut it was when they took home the trophy in 2015, but their offense was an all-timer.

Demaryius Thomas had a Pro Bowl year that season, posting 92 receptions for 1,430 yards. He scored 14 times that season, a career high and was honored as a second-team All-Pro.

The wideout was a huge reason for the Broncos' Super Bowl run. He's also the reason for the record-breaking season his quarterback enjoyed, but he's not the sole reason.

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

Julius Thomas and Eric Decker combined with Thomas to make a formidable trio for the legendary quarterback to throw to.

The quarterback posted incredible numbers en route to a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

His 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, as well as 450 completions and 569 attempts were league leaders. He had an astounding 79.0 QBR and a 342.3 yards per game.

His 55 touchdown passes were a record then that still stands today. Thanks to the former Colts quarterback, the fallen wideout's contributions can still stand.

