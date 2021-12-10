What happened to Demaryius Thomas? Former NFL star passes away at 33

Demaryius Thomas has sadly passed away. Breaking news reports have indicated that the long-time legendary Denver Broncos wide receiver was found dead at his home.
News of his untimely death began to break during the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings game. At first, only rumors had begun to surface of his passing, without major news outlets corroborating the story, but it has since been confirmed.
Demaryius Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.
Cause of Demaryius Thomas' death unclear
Initial reports only indicated that Demaryius Thomas was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia. Local authorities told TMZ that the cause of his death is unclear, though they claim his death was related to a medical issue. No foul play is suspected.
The news is a tragic one for all NFL fans as Demaryius Thomas was one of the most exciting wide receivers to ever play in the league.
Demaryius Thomas NFL career
Demaryius Thomas was one of the most legendary Broncos to ever take the field. His journey began in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Thomas was drafted in the first round and 22nd overall. Thomas' rookie debut saw the wide receiver logging 97 yards and one TD. His overall rookie campaign was light as he ended the 2010 season with 283 yards and two TDs.
Things would heat up for the receiver as he would follow up that season with 551 yards and four TDs in 2011. After that, Thomas became a household name. From 2012-2016, Thomas went well over 1,000 yards in each season and logged double-digit touchdowns in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons.
On top of being a Pro Bowl selection between 2012-2016, he was also a Super Bowl champion in Super Bowl 50 in which the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10.
Thomas was the second all-time receiving leader in Broncos history with 9,055 receiving yards. He had 60 receiving TDs and was also tied for second all-time. Thomas went on to spend a season with the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets before retiring in June 2021.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The NFL world lost a legend too soon, but Demaryius Thomas did leave his mark on the league.