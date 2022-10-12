As we head into Week 6 of the 2022-23 NFL season, fantasy football is in full swing. League managers and players have been enjoying the ups and downs of their draft picks so far.

But what is PF and PA in fantasy football? These two terms appear quite commonly on your fantasy football page. If you aren't aware of the slang used in fantasy football, we are here to help.

What does PF mean in fantasy football?

PF is simply an acronym that stands for points for. As the term suggests, PF shows you the points that your fantasy team has scored over the course of the season. PF is calculated by adding up the points recorded by your starting players in every game which is then displayed on the standings board.

You can rack up fantasy points by drafting players in your team based on their on-field performances.

What does PA mean in fantasy football?

Similarly, PA is an acronym for points against. The PA table indicates the number of points scored against a team by opposing teams during the campaign.

Now that you know what PF and PA mean, it's also important to know that these point totals are only tracked for the regular season games in the league. PF and PA will not be updated for any playoff or consolation matchups in your league.

How does PF and PA help in fantasy football?

PF and PA statistics generally tend to help determine the quality of a fantasy football team. These metrics can also assist in deciding a winner if teams are tied for a playoff spot or a wild card entry.

A team with a better PF and PA ratio is likely to get an advantage while deciding the playoff spots if there is a tiebreaker. So, make sure you draft the best possible players in your fantasy team to get the maximum points and boost your chances of qualifying.

