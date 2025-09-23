"Philadelphia Eagles looked like Philadelphia pigeons": Jason Kelce goes on scathing rant breaking down Eagles' emphatic comeback win vs. Rams

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was not pleased with the team's performance against the LA Rams on Sunday. Although the reigning Super Bowl champions pulled off a miraculous comeback, the seven-time Pro Bowler did not shy away from slamming the team.Kelce didn't hold back during ESPN's &quot;Monday Night Countdown&quot; ahead of the Detroit Lions-Baltimore Ravens game.&quot;The Philadelphia Eagles this past week looked like the Philadelphia pigeons in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams,&quot; Kelce said. They couldn't get anything going outside of the first touchdown off the interception of Zach Baun. It was three and out after three and out, sack after sack. My man, Jalen Hurts, couldn't get nothing going.&quot;However, he commended the Eagles for turning it around.&quot;They found themselves trailing big time in the third quarter. And how could they come back? It's not like they got a top 10 quarterback,&quot; Jason Kelce said. &quot;No, they got it. They gave AJ Brown a half, but six catches.&quot;All of a sudden, Jalen Hurts out there, like point guard DeVonta Smith catching it over on the corner, and Jordan Davis, the big man, coming up with the big man ball and blocked out the middle. They don't know. Nobody quits in Philadelphia.&quot;Philadelphia took the lead by scoring a touchdown in the seventh minute, but allowed a field goal and a touchdown to finish the first quarter leading 10-7. It got worse for the team as the Rams scored three more field goals in the second quarter.LA had a touchdown in the first minute of the second half to go 26-7 up. The Eagles started their comeback with Jalen Hurts' 33-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert less than three minutes later. AJ Brown scored another touchdown from Hurts to make it 26-21.With less than two minutes left, Hurts threw another touchdown to DeVonta Smith, but their two-yard attempt failed, keeping the game wide open. However, Jordan Davis' 61-yard blocked field goal return sealed the victory for Philadelphia.Jason Kelce reacts to 'tush push' controversy following Eagles win over ChiefsThe Eagles were successful with their &quot;tush push&quot; five out of seven times in the Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. It sparked a debate about whether a few early starts weren't called. Jason Kelce shared his take on the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast on Monday.Kelce argued that the official was 70 feet away on the sideline, trying to look down the line and see who was in the neutral zone. He added that it's a tough play for him and also suggested that the line judges should get binoculars to zoom in.