Houston Texans Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Houston Texans Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Houston Texans Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 16, 2024 01:53 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens
C.J. Stroud and the Texans now are looking to a Super Bowl run

The 2023 season for the Houston Texans was better than expected. The team was never thought of as a favorite before the start of the year, but the rookie season of C. J. Stroud catapulted them to the AFC South title and a playoff win over the Cleveland Browns. They hope to go one step further now in 2024.

Houston Texans Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The first game for C. J. Stroud and his team will be against the Indianapolis Colts, continuing their AFC South rivalry.

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channels
1Sep 8Indianapolis Colts1:00 p.m ET
CBS
2Sep 15Chicago Bears8:20 p.m ETNBC
3Sep 22Minnesota Vikings1:00 p.m ETCBS
4Sep 29
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m ETCBS
5Oct 6Buffalo Bills1:00 p.m ET
CBS
6Oct 13New England Patriots1:00 p.m ET
CBS
7Oct 20Green Bay Packers1:00 p.m ET
CBS
8Oct 27Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m ET
ESPN
9Oct 31New York Jets8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
10Nov 10Detroit Lions8:20 p.m ETNBC
11Nov 18Dallas Cowboys
8:15 p.m ETESPN
12Nov 24Tennessee Titans1:00 p.m ET
CBS
13Dec 1Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 p.m ET
FOX
14-BYE--
15Dec 15Miami DolphinsTBDCBS
16Dec 21Kansas City Chiefs1:00 p.m ET
NBC
17Dec 25Baltimore Ravens4:30 p.m ET
Netflix
18Jan 05Tennessee TitansTBDTBD

Houston Texans Home Schedule 2024

Houston will start their home campaign in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
2Sep 15Chicago Bears8:20 p.m ETNBC
4Sep 29Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 p.m ETCBS
5Oct 06Buffalo Bills1:00 p.m ETCBS
8Oct 27Indianapolis Colts1:00 p.m ETCBS
10Nov 10Detroit Lions8:20 p.m ETNBC
12Nov 24Tennessee Titans1:00 p.m ETCBS
15Dec 15Miami Dolphins1:00 p.mCBS
17Dec 25Baltimore Ravens
4:30Netflix

Houston Texans away Schedule 2024

Houston will start their away campaign in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
1Sep 08Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m ET
CBS
3Sep 22Minnesota Vikings1:00 p.m ET
CBS
6Oct13New England Patriots1:00 p.m ET
CBS
7Oct 20Green Bay Packers1:00 p.m ET
CBS
9Oct 31New York Jets8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
11Nov 18Dallas Cowboys8:15 p.m ETESPN
13Dec 01Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m ET
FOX
16Dec 21Kansas City Chiefs1:00 p.m ETNBC
18Jan 05Tennessee TitansTBD
TBD

Houston Texans 2024 Season Outlook

The sky is the limit for DeMeco Ryans' team. Houston was expected to be one of the worst teams in the league during the 2023 season, but on the back of a fantastic rookie season for C. J. Stroud, they not only were able to make the playoffs but also won the division and won a game there, before ultimately losing out to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Expectations are going to be even higher now. While they didn't have a first-round pick available, they were able to get some good values in the 2024 draft - but more importantly, they bolstered their wide receiver group even more with the addition of Stefon Diggs via a trade against the Bills.

On the defense, Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley compose the core - both were top 3 picks in the previous two rounds and quickly became instrumental to the group. Anderson needs to have at least ten sacks in order for Houston to become a true competitor at the top of the conference.

At the end of the day, though, all eyes will be on C. J. Stroud. The quarterback is not expected to be learning much more in 2024 - he's already touted as an MVP candidate, and with good reason. This is a team that needs to take the next step and become a true competitor.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी