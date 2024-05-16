Houston Texans Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The 2023 season for the Houston Texans was better than expected. The team was never thought of as a favorite before the start of the year, but the rookie season of C. J. Stroud catapulted them to the AFC South title and a playoff win over the Cleveland Browns. They hope to go one step further now in 2024.

Houston Texans Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The first game for C. J. Stroud and his team will be against the Indianapolis Colts, continuing their AFC South rivalry.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 8 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 2 Sep 15 Chicago Bears 8:20 p.m ET NBC 3 Sep 22 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m ET CBS 4 Sep 29

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m ET CBS 5 Oct 6 Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m ET

CBS

6 Oct 13 New England Patriots 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 7 Oct 20 Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 8 Oct 27 Indianapolis Colts

1:00 p.m ET

ESPN 9 Oct 31 New York Jets 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 10 Nov 10 Detroit Lions 8:20 p.m ET NBC 11 Nov 18 Dallas Cowboys

8:15 p.m ET ESPN 12 Nov 24 Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 13 Dec 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m ET

FOX 14 - BYE - - 15 Dec 15 Miami Dolphins TBD CBS 16 Dec 21 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m ET

NBC

17 Dec 25 Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m ET

Netflix 18 Jan 05 Tennessee Titans TBD TBD

Houston Texans Home Schedule 2024

Houston will start their home campaign in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Week Date Team Time Channel 2 Sep 15 Chicago Bears 8:20 p.m ET NBC 4 Sep 29 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m ET CBS

5 Oct 06 Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m ET CBS 8 Oct 27 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m ET CBS 10 Nov 10 Detroit Lions 8:20 p.m ET NBC 12 Nov 24 Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m ET CBS 15 Dec 15 Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m CBS

17 Dec 25 Baltimore Ravens

4:30 Netflix

Houston Texans away Schedule 2024

Houston will start their away campaign in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Week Date Team Time Channel 1 Sep 08 Indianapolis Colts

1:00 p.m ET

CBS 3 Sep 22 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m ET

CBS

6 Oct13 New England Patriots 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 7 Oct 20 Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m ET

CBS

9 Oct 31 New York Jets 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 11 Nov 18 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m ET ESPN

13 Dec 01 Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m ET

FOX 16 Dec 21 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m ET NBC

18 Jan 05 Tennessee Titans TBD

TBD

Houston Texans 2024 Season Outlook

The sky is the limit for DeMeco Ryans' team. Houston was expected to be one of the worst teams in the league during the 2023 season, but on the back of a fantastic rookie season for C. J. Stroud, they not only were able to make the playoffs but also won the division and won a game there, before ultimately losing out to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Expectations are going to be even higher now. While they didn't have a first-round pick available, they were able to get some good values in the 2024 draft - but more importantly, they bolstered their wide receiver group even more with the addition of Stefon Diggs via a trade against the Bills.

On the defense, Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley compose the core - both were top 3 picks in the previous two rounds and quickly became instrumental to the group. Anderson needs to have at least ten sacks in order for Houston to become a true competitor at the top of the conference.

At the end of the day, though, all eyes will be on C. J. Stroud. The quarterback is not expected to be learning much more in 2024 - he's already touted as an MVP candidate, and with good reason. This is a team that needs to take the next step and become a true competitor.