Houston Texans Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The 2023 season for the Houston Texans was better than expected. The team was never thought of as a favorite before the start of the year, but the rookie season of C. J. Stroud catapulted them to the AFC South title and a playoff win over the Cleveland Browns. They hope to go one step further now in 2024.
Houston Texans Schedule 2024 and Opponents
The first game for C. J. Stroud and his team will be against the Indianapolis Colts, continuing their AFC South rivalry.
Houston Texans Home Schedule 2024
Houston will start their home campaign in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.
Houston Texans away Schedule 2024
Houston will start their away campaign in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Houston Texans 2024 Season Outlook
The sky is the limit for DeMeco Ryans' team. Houston was expected to be one of the worst teams in the league during the 2023 season, but on the back of a fantastic rookie season for C. J. Stroud, they not only were able to make the playoffs but also won the division and won a game there, before ultimately losing out to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Expectations are going to be even higher now. While they didn't have a first-round pick available, they were able to get some good values in the 2024 draft - but more importantly, they bolstered their wide receiver group even more with the addition of Stefon Diggs via a trade against the Bills.
On the defense, Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley compose the core - both were top 3 picks in the previous two rounds and quickly became instrumental to the group. Anderson needs to have at least ten sacks in order for Houston to become a true competitor at the top of the conference.
At the end of the day, though, all eyes will be on C. J. Stroud. The quarterback is not expected to be learning much more in 2024 - he's already touted as an MVP candidate, and with good reason. This is a team that needs to take the next step and become a true competitor.