Philip Rivers is known by many, aside from quarterbacking the Chargers for about 15 years, to be a father of a massive family. The former quarterback recently welcomed his tenth child into the world. With so many children to keep track of, some doubt his ability to remember their names and birthdays.

While he's strongly confident in his ability to remember the first basic fact about his kids, the second might trip him up. At a fundraiser at Moe's Original BBQ in Mobile, Alabama, the former quarterback was asked whether he remembers the birthdays of all 10 kids.

Half-laughing, he said he wasn't going to try. Here's how he put it:

"I can, but I absolutely am not going to try."

Who are Philip Rivers' kids?

Philip Rivers at Miami Dolphins v San Diego Chargers

According to Page Six, Rivers has three boys and seven girls. The oldest is Halle, 18. His youngest is roughly three months old. The other kids are: Anna, 4; Clare, 8; Rebecca, 10; Sarah, 14; Grace, 17; Caroline, 18; Halle, 21; Peter, 13; and Gunner, 15.

His oldest, Gunner, is taking after his father, as he plays quarterback for St. Michael Catholic’s freshman football team in Fairhope, Ala. Philip Rivers is the coach of the team.

Taking on nearly a dozen offspring is no small commitment. Rivers, 42, will have at least one minor in the house until he's 60.

Philip Rivers net worth: Can former NFL QB afford to have 10 kids?

Rivers at Indianapolis Colts v Detroit Lions

Of course, raising 10 kids is no frugal undertaking, but the former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has the finances on his side.

Per Marca, Rivers is worth roughly $200 million. Even if he keeps the cost of raising his children down to just double the cost of the often-cited $1 million mark per child, he would have $180 million to burn elsewhere.

Nevertheless, that's assuming the former San Diego Chargers quarterback doesn't make another dime and also doesn't invest his money. Most would agree that his investments, made conservatively, will only grow his net worth over the years, rendering any financial burdens even more unlikely.

To put it simply, Rivers has the scratch to raise essentially as many children as he wants.