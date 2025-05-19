Philip Rivers' ex-teammate compares Brock Purdy's resume to $275,000,000 QB while taking stance on overpaid debate

On May 16, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Brock Purdy had signed a major contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. In a post to the social media platform X, Schefter revealed that Purdy had signed a five year contract worth $265 million, $181 million of which are fully guaranteed.

Since the signing, there have been many NFL fans and analysts who have publicly outlined how they believe the contract is too much money for Purdy to be earning and making clear that he is not worth that amount of money.

However, NFL analyst and former teammate of Philip Rivers, Chase Daniel made clear that he did not personally think that the contract was an overpay for Purdy.

"So, I don't think it's an overpay. I think it's the perfect number. I don't think it's too high or too low. I think it fits perfectly based on what he has done and where he is going to go… I think it's a win-win for Purdy. It's a win-win for the organization."

Daniel then continued by comparing the career so far of Purdy to other top paid NFL QB's like $275 million worth Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff.

"When you look at the quarterbacks above him, he's done just the same amount of stuff that everyone else on that list has done, really Joe Burrow and Jared Goff, because Joe Burrow and Jared Goff have been to a Super Bowl, and they've both been to two championship games, the exact same thing that Brock Purdy has done."

Where does Brock Purdy rank in average annual value amongst other NFL QB's?

After signing his new contract, Purdy now becomes the seventh highest paid QB in the entire National Football League. He will be earning $53 million per season, something that ranks behind only Dak Prescott ($60 million), Joe Burrow ($55 million), Josh Allen ($55 million), Jordan Love ($55 million), Trevor Lawrence ($55 million), and Tua Tagovailoa ($53.1 million).

Only time will tell whether he plays to the level of that contract over the next few seasons, however, it is evident that Daniel believes that Purdy is deserving of becoming the seventh highest paid QB after his strong playoff and individual performances over the past few seasons.

