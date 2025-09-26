"Philip Rivers, get to work": Kay Adams reacts to Shaun Alexander expecting 14th child with wife Valerie

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander has been away from the game for nearly two decades after the former MVP announced his retirement in 2008.Alexander talked about his personal life on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show with Kay Adams&quot; this week and revealed that his wife, Valerie, is expected to give birth to his 14th child.&quot;We're just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly — you're the first one I've told on TV,&quot; Alexander told Adams. &quot; So yeah. So we're just now starting to tell everybody.Adams, who was visibly stunned by the news, shoutout legendary Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Philip Rivers who has 10 children.&quot;I'm stuck on how many children? It's really, I want you to look at this, Philip Rivers get to work,&quot; Adams said. &quot;That's what I want to say. Phillips steals headlines with 10. You only have 10 children, Phillip, get a grip. We should take his Hall of Fame away and give it to you.&quot;Shaun and Valerie got married in 2002 and have had 10 girls and three boys: Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Torah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope and Judea.&quot;&quot;So we have had 10 girls, three boys,&quot; Alexander said. &quot;My third, my oldest son, the fourth overall, Joseph, is a sophomore in high school. ... It's fun watching these boys grow.&quot;Shaun Alexander wants his kids to witness his Hall of Fame inductionShaun Alexander played most of his career with the Seahawks, winning the MVP title with the team in 2005. He announced his retirement after eight seasons after injuries derailed his career.He is under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. He will be competing against 13 first-time candidates among 128 modern-era nominees with Philip Rivers being one of the first-time candidates.&quot;I want my kids to see the Hall of Fame. Am I asking too much?&quot; Alexander said.While Alexander has givers beat when it comes to family size, the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback is a strong contender for the Hall of Fame induction this year.