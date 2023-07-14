Philip Rivers will welcome his 10th child with wife Tiffany soon, but all fans can do is laugh.

The former San Diego/Los Angeles quarterback revealed the development to AL.com, saying that it would be a boy:

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap. We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He and his wife Tiffany have yet to find a name for the child:

“We are still kind of figuring that out. We have plenty of opinions. That is what we’ve got right now.”

MLFootball @_MLFootball







Phillip and co. have a full offense now. CONGRATULATIONS: Legendary #NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany are expecting their 10th child, they announced.Phillip and co. have a full offense now. CONGRATULATIONS: Legendary #NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany are expecting their 10th child, they announced. 👏Phillip and co. have a full offense now. https://t.co/rUVe27v8Hb

Twitter could not help but laugh at the news:

"Bros building an NFL team"

A pair of commenters even claimed that they would defeat some notorious football teams:

stead @steadcards @_MLFootball That squad would beat Bishop Sycamore @_MLFootball That squad would beat Bishop Sycamore

DProdigy @DProdiogy @_MLFootball Offense could beat the Cardinals right now @_MLFootball Offense could beat the Cardinals right now

Here are some other responses:

The Show @trntinmysection @_MLFootball This doesn’t make sense they already have a full offense @_MLFootball This doesn’t make sense they already have a full offense

ba0bo0 @ba0bo0 @_MLFootball He's gonna have his own 53 player roster before he dies. @_MLFootball He's gonna have his own 53 player roster before he dies.

ChiefBee71 @johnditty321 @_MLFootball When the new reality tv show starting.... No really..... I'd watch @_MLFootball When the new reality tv show starting.... No really..... I'd watch

A look at Philip Rivers' family: Who is his wife, and how many children do they have?

Philip Rivers has one of the biggest families among professional football players, both active and retired. His wife, Tiffany (nee Goodwin), is the founder and owner of Hermoza, a swimwear line that focuses more on comfort and stylishness than usual.

The two first when they were studying at Athens High School in Alabama. They married in 2001, and the union has so far produced nine children (from oldest to youngest):

Halle Caroline Grace Gunner Sarah Peter Rebecca Clare Anna

Gunner, the elder of the two sons, is currently a quarterback at St. Michael Catholic High School, where Rivers is the head coach. This academic season, he will be the program's starter for the first time

Talking about his son's potential, the eight-time Pro Bowler told Mobile, Alabama-based radio station SportsTalk 99.5 FM last year:

“It’s a little scary to be honest with you. It’s definitely similar. It’s going to be fun, this next stretch, just from a family, personal standpoint. You’ve heard me talk about how special it was to play for my dad (Steve Rivers). We are kind of getting to relive that with me on the other side. Gunner loves it, loves the school and his teammates. It’s a good group coming up.”

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes