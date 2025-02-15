NFL fans reacted after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade made headlines for the wrong reasons. Reports surfaced that police were searching for a suspect wearing a gray Eagles jersey following an incident in which two people were shot during the celebration.

As soon as the news spread on social media, NFL fans responded swiftly. Many were critical of Philadelphia fans, accusing them of having a history of bad behavior.

"of f*ckin course Philly fans back on that BULLS**T! Them n****s really horrible fr," one fan said.

"Is anybody surprised," another fan asked.

"City of brotherly love?" another fan commented ironically.

Criticism of Philadelphia sports fans continued, as many were unhappy with the situation — especially given the timing and location.

"Philadelphia sports fans are the toilet of the earth," one fan said.

"🤬🤬🤬🤬 WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?! This is why we can’t have nice things.," another fan said.

"Andddd this is why they deserve nothing. Prayers for the victims," another fan said.

According to NBC Philadelphia, police said a 27-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left leg, while a 20-year-old woman was shot in the upper left thigh. Both were transported to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.

This isn't the first incident at a Super Bowl parade. Just last year, one person was killed in a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' championship celebration.

The Philadelphia Eagles displayed dominance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, securing a 40-22 victory to claim their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Jalen Hurts led the way, but he had plenty of support in helping humble the Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.

One key contributor was A.J. Brown, who shared his excitement after becoming a Super Bowl champion.

A.J. Brown sends strong message to haters at Philadelphia Eagles parade

A.J. Brown Brown had something to prove this season after facing criticism about his personality and attitude. During Friday’s parade, he took the microphone and addressed the crowd, making sure to send a message to his doubters.

“They said I was a diva. They said all I care about was stats. You are gonna get all those things wrong about me, but (there's) one thing you get right — I'm a f**k*ng champion!”

A.J. Brown finished the Super Bowl with three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

