"I'm a f**k*ng champion": AJ Brown makes a mic drop speech at Eagles' Super Bowl parade

AJ Brown had a powerful statement to make during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade. Brown and the Eagles took to the streets of Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate their big win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

During the festivities, Brown got the opportunity to address the public on the microphone. He proclaimed that, while some dragged his name through the mud and used various labels to describe him, one label that they needed to get correct was that of him being a Super Bowl champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is what Brown said when he addressed the Eagles fans:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“They said I was a diva. They said all I care about was stats. You are gonna get all those things wrong about me, but (there's) one thing you get right—I'm a f**k*ng champion!”

AJ Brown and the Eagles picked up dominant Super Bowl win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

AJ Brown and the Eagles put on quite the show on Sunday in New Orleans. The Philadelphia offense stunned the Chiefs' defense through the air after dominating the NFL with their rushing attack throughout the season. Brown finished the big game with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Ad

He was the second-leading receiver behind DeVonta Smith, who managed four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Of course, none of it would've been possible without quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts. Hurts put up one of his best performances to date, passing for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

He also led the team in rushing with 72 yards on 11 carries and a score. It was an especially satisfying victory for the Eagles, who avenged their 2023 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

Ad

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Now, the Eagles sit atop the NFL mountain and head into 2025 with arguably the most talented roster in the league. Depending on what general manager Howie Roseman and company do this offseason, the Eagles could further improve their roster and this could be scary news for the rest of the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback