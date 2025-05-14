PHOTO: Deshaun Watson sends 2-word message as Browns QB drops first glimpse at exclusive wedding detail with fiancée Jilly Anais

Deshaun Watson is preparing to walk down the aisle with his fiancée Jilly Anais. On Tuesday, the NFL star provided a rare glimpse of an exclusive wedding detail on social media.

Ad

Watson reshared an Instagram story from football agent David Mulugheta, where the sports agent posted a picture of the wedding invite, expressing his excitement for the wedding of the NFL star.

"Wedding book invite......#crazy," Mulugheta wrote in the IG story, tagging Deshaun Watson and his fiancée.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 29-year-old NFL star reshared the story on his IG story with a two-word caption.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Yessir!", he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Deshaun Watson sends 2-word message Instagram/@deshaunwatson

In the picture, the Browns QB looked stunning in a grey striped suit, posing with his fiancée in a yellow luxury car. Jilly Anais donned a beautiful white dress and also had a veil on her head.

Ad

Watson and Anais announced their engagement on March 16 by sharing a joint post on Instagram. They posted a few pictures of their big day, and in the caption, Anais wrote:

"Mrs. Watson Loading…"

Ad

Watson reacted to his engagement post in the comments section, writing:

"My Queen......MORE GLORY"

Watson's comments on Anais' engagement post. (Image Source: Instragm/@jillyanais)

In the pictures, Jilly Anais flaunted her big diamond ring. She wore a silvery dress while the NFL star posed in a white t-shirt and matching pants. They also shared a romantic picture along with some other snaps in the post.

Ad

Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais drops a stunning date night recap with her NFL beau

On Monday, Deshaun Watson’s fiancée, Jilly Anais, shared some pictures of her date night with the NFL star on her Instagram account. She posted a few pictures and also an adorable video along with only a three-word caption to sum up her outing.

Ad

"My typa night," Anais wrote.

Ad

Jilly Anais grabbed the attention in a glamorous, warm olive dress. She wore an off-shoulder dress and styled her long blonde hair in a ponytail.

For accessories, she wore white high heels and a white purse along with bracelets and rings. She also posted a video of her enjoying her drink and then sharing a kiss with her fiancée.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know