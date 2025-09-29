PHOTO: Travis Hunter surprises wife Leanna Lenee with a romantic gift after Jacksonville star's win over 49ers

Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars won 26-21 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The next day, the receiver and cornerback surprised his wife, Leanna Lenee, with a huge bouquet of roses, all the while wearing SpongeBob pajamas. Leanna shared the moment on her Instagram story, showing Hunter beaming.

@leannalenee's Instagram story

The two, who have been inseparable since their high school days, married on May 24 after getting engaged in February 2024. Leanna is often seen cheering Hunter on from the stands.

As for the game itself, Hunter saw limited action. He played nine snaps on defense, all in the first half, and did not return to that side of the ball after halftime. On offense, he played 36 and ended the game with three catches for 42 yards on five targets.

The 45 snaps Travis Hunter played was a season low, matching his workload in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. He played 81 and 79 snaps in Weeks 2 and 3, over 39 defensive snaps in each of the two previous games.

How did Travis Hunter’s Jaguars do against the 49ers?

While the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense has not been firing on all cylinders yet, the defense and special teams were the cornerstones of the game.

Jacksonville's defense was all over the 49ers, forcing four turnovers. After Dennis Gardeck forced a fumble, Travis Etienne broke off a 48-yard run on the next play. Shortly after, Trevor Lawrence connected with Hunter Long for a 4-yard touchdown following one of Brock Purdy’s two interceptions.

Travis Hunter made a few incredible catches, including a leaping 28-yard grab on third-and-15 that helped set up one of Jacksonville’s touchdowns.

Parker Washington, from special teams, returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown, making it Jacksonville's first punt return score in eight years. That put the Jaguars up 26-14.

San Francisco made a late push when Purdy threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jake Tonges, cutting the lead to five points. After Jaguars kicker Cam Little missed a 47-yard field goal, the 49ers had a chance to take the lead. However, Arik Armstead sealed the game by strip-sacking Purdy.

Lawrence threw for 174 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the Jaguars improved their record to 3-1, their second 3-1 start in the last 18 seasons.

