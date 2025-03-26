PHOTO: Young Jason Kelce hilariously wrangles toddler Travis Kelce in unseen sibling moment

Jason and Travis Kelce have been one of the most famous and fan-favorite brother duos in the NFL. The two are often spotted pulling friendly shots at each other on social media. But recently, it was Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, who pulled the duo’s leg.

On Tuesday, the New Heights shared an Instagram post featuring a clip from Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. In addition to the clip, the post also featured a throwback picture of Jason and Travis Kelce from their early childhood.

In the picture, a young Jason Kelce can be seen pulling an infant Travis with his left arm. The picture was linked to what Kylie said about her husband Jason being a heavyweight kid in childhood but Travis being “chunkier” than him.

“I'm pretty sure that Jason was six pounds some ounces. He was a little bit early. I'm gonna get this wrong, but I've heard conflicting stories from Jason, Donna, and Ed - so I'm just going to go with the average. I would say he was about two weeks early.”

Moving forward in her statement, Kylie revealed finding Travis a “chunkier kid” in all the childhood photos and said:

“Don't quote me. I don't know about Travis either, but I do know that Travis was definitely like the Chunk. In all their baby photos, was definitely like the chunkier kid, which clearly he stretched. He stretched out and same. It's that second kid. We're built tough.”

Travis Kelce shared emotional reaction to Kylie Kelce's heartbreaking loss

Last week, Kylie Kelce broke the tragic news of her pet dog Baloo’s death via an Instagram post. Kylie shared a brief statement in which she paid her emotional tribute to Baloo. The podcaster’s IG post attracted reaction from not just her mother-in-law Donna but also Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs' tight end’s comment featured two crying face emojis, reflecting his emotions about Baloo’s death. As for her mother Donna Kelce, she also sent her prayers to daughter-in-law Kylie, commenting:

"My heart goes out to you!!!!"

Kylie Kelce has been pregnant with her fourth daughter, and as the labor day nears, the podcasters' struggles have started to increase. Recently, Kylie shed light on her pregnancy struggles that have become “too much” to handle.

