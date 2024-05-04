PHOTOS: Chiefs star Travis Kelce steps out in style for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Travis Kelce is living his best life and turned heads with his appearance at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. He arrived in a crisp white pinstriped suit with a white-collared light blue shirt underneath. He paired it with dark designer tie and topped it with a dark grey hat. It was a perfect fit and befitting someone who is a reigning Super Bowl champion.

He was accompanied by security as he made his way among the crowd as others tried to get a peek. Thankfully, you don't have to stand on your tiptoes to see how Travis Kelce looked as we have the photos right here.

Is Taylor Swift also at the Churchill Downs joining Travis Kelce for the Kentucky Derby?

Travis Kelce was spotted alone with no information about his partner, Taylor Swift. She is expected to be busy preparing for The Eras Tour, which returns with a performance in Paris next week.

However, that does not mean that the Super Bowl-winning tight end did not rub shoulders with some music royalty at the Kentucky Derby. Prior to arriving at the Churchill Downs, Travis Kelce rubbed shoulders with 'The Chainsmokers', who also performed at the Chiefs' Las Vegas party after they lifted the Lombardi Trophy this past February. Alex Pall, one half of the duo, posted a picture of the NFL star on Instagram.

These are the last few days he can enjoy before he gets back to the grind of professional football. Even during this weekend, while he enjoys the Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs, some rookies are expected to be at their three-day minicamps, which happens either May 3 - 6 or May 10 - 13.

The Chiefs are looking for an unprecedented third title in a row and know it will be harder than ever before. Last season, even without a stellar cast of receivers, they managed to crack the code to winning and much of their success was owed to the veteran tight end.

Kansas City does have a new speedy receiver in Xavier Worthy and he has already invited comparisons to former Chiefs wideout, Tyreek Hill. But there is no certainty with a rookie and Patrick Mahomes might have to depend on his trusted tight end once again.

And with all the pressure on Travis Kelce, it is only fitting that he enjoys the offseason just as he was doing today at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby.