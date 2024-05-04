When does NFL training camp start? Everything we know about 2024 preseason schedule

With the NFL draft over, teams are gradually finalizing their playing rosters for the 2024 NFL season. This off-season has been one for the ages, and it's only going to get more interesting.
This article will examine when the training camp starts, everything we know about the upcoming preseason schedule and the conference championship odds for the new season.
When does 2024 NFL training camp start?
The NFL training camp typically starts a few days after the franchise tag deadline, which this year is July 17, 2024. Therefore, we expect this year's training camp to begin around mid-to-late July.
2024 NFL preseason schedule
The 2024 NFL preseason begins with the traditional curtain raiser of the NFL season: the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Once the game has been played, every team will proceed to participate in preseason matchups.
The 2024 preseason schedule continues through Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, before the 2024 regular season begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.
2024 post-draft off-season NFL timetable
- May 2, 2024: Deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option for 2021 first-round draft picks.
- May 3-6, 2024 or May 10-13, 2024: Three-day rookie minicamp.
- Early May 2024: NFL schedule release
- May 20-22, 2024: Spring league meeting
- Late May to early June 2024: Organized Team Activities (OTAs)
- July 17, 2024: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)
- Mid-to-late July 2024: Training camps open
- August 8, 2024: Hall of Fame Game
- September 5, 2024: Opening NFL game
2024 conference championship odds
Here's a look at the conference championship odds for each conference ahead of the 2024 NFL season:
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs +360
- Baltimore Ravens +425
- Buffalo Bills +475
- Cincinnati Bengals +700
- Miami Dolphins +1100
- Houston Texans +1200
- Los Angeles Chargers +1400
- New York Jets +1400
- Jacksonville Jaguars +1400
- Cleveland Browns +2000
- Indianapolis Colts +2500
- Las Vegas Raiders +4500
- Pittsburgh Steelers +4500
- Denver Broncos +5000
- New England Patriots +8000
- Tennessee Titans +8000
NFC
- San Francisco 49ers +200
- Detroit Lions +550
- Dallas Cowboys +750
- Philadelphia Eagles +850
- Green Bay Packers +950
- Los Angeles Rams +1400
- Chicago Bears +1800
- Atlanta Falcons +1800
- Minnesota Vikings +2200
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3000
- Seattle Seahawks +3000
- Arizona Cardinals +3500
- New Orleans Saints +3500
- Washington Commanders +6000
- New York Giants +6000
- Carolina Panthers +12500