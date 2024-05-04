When does NFL training camp start? Everything we know about 2024 preseason schedule

With the NFL draft over, teams are gradually finalizing their playing rosters for the 2024 NFL season. This off-season has been one for the ages, and it's only going to get more interesting.

This article will examine when the training camp starts, everything we know about the upcoming preseason schedule and the conference championship odds for the new season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When does 2024 NFL training camp start?

The NFL training camp typically starts a few days after the franchise tag deadline, which this year is July 17, 2024. Therefore, we expect this year's training camp to begin around mid-to-late July.

2024 NFL preseason schedule

The 2024 NFL preseason begins with the traditional curtain raiser of the NFL season: the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Once the game has been played, every team will proceed to participate in preseason matchups.

The 2024 preseason schedule continues through Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, before the 2024 regular season begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

2024 post-draft off-season NFL timetable

May 2, 2024: Deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option for 2021 first-round draft picks.

May 3-6, 2024 or May 10-13, 2024: Three-day rookie minicamp.

Early May 2024: NFL schedule release

May 20-22, 2024: Spring league meeting

Late May to early June 2024: Organized Team Activities (OTAs)

July 17, 2024: Franchise tag deadline (4 p.m. ET)

Mid-to-late July 2024: Training camps open

August 8, 2024: Hall of Fame Game

September 5, 2024: Opening NFL game

2024 conference championship odds

Here's a look at the conference championship odds for each conference ahead of the 2024 NFL season:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs +360 Baltimore Ravens +425 Buffalo Bills +475 Cincinnati Bengals +700 Miami Dolphins +1100 Houston Texans +1200 Los Angeles Chargers +1400 New York Jets +1400 Jacksonville Jaguars +1400 Cleveland Browns +2000 Indianapolis Colts +2500 Las Vegas Raiders +4500 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 Denver Broncos +5000 New England Patriots +8000 Tennessee Titans +8000

NFC

San Francisco 49ers +200 Detroit Lions +550 Dallas Cowboys +750 Philadelphia Eagles +850 Green Bay Packers +950 Los Angeles Rams +1400 Chicago Bears +1800 Atlanta Falcons +1800 Minnesota Vikings +2200 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3000 Seattle Seahawks +3000 Arizona Cardinals +3500 New Orleans Saints +3500 Washington Commanders +6000 New York Giants +6000 Carolina Panthers +12500