PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo stuns in red bikini with confidence while flaunting her baby bump

Christian McCaffrey is expecting his first child with wife Olivia Culpo. On Wednesday, the 2012 Miss Universe took to her Instagram account to post selected stills from a maternity shoot.

In the images below, she can be seen in a red bikini, clutching her protruding belly.

While the couple had made an announcement earlier this month, a source told Daily Mail that she had been pregnant for longer than that - specifically, it began at around Thanksgiving.

The pregnancy has not been easy. In a TikTok video that was filmed in December but not released until over two months later, Culpo admitted to suffering a "subchronic hematoma" after contracting pneumonia that left her "bleeding everywhere":

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo "excited" to welcome first child

Over the months, Olivia Culpo has seen PEOPLE as a favorite confidant regarding her life with Christian McCaffrey, from their relationship all the way to their wedding. And as she prepares to become a mother for the first time, she can barely contain her joy.

In a recent interview, she said:

"I'm so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I've been dreaming of this for a long time. It's very special."

She also quipped that her running back husband “was made to be a dad”:

"He's so excited. I think he's gonna really enjoy it and be just the best."

When it came to how they would raise their child, she was blunt in announcing that they would be “open-minded” in their approach:

"I feel like you can't get ahead of yourself because you just never know. It's also so particular based on the child. I don't know yet, but we'll see. I'm definitely really excited to figure all of that out."

In a separate conversation with E!, Culpo claimed that she wanted to hold off on learning the baby’s gender until it was born.

A previous TikTok video of her had her dithering on whether it would be a boy or a girl based on physiological observations of herself.

